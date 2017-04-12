Kangana Ranaut Says There's 'No Such Thing' As Fashion 2

Kangana featured in successful films like Queen and Tanu Weds Manu series. But her last film, the Vishal Bhardwaj-directed Rangoon, was not as successful. Of Rangoon's failure, Kangana said: "Nothing can stop a film from being a hit if the audience loves it. I have worked with several first time directors who went on to make great films so I believe if the film is good, you'll get the love. May be we somewhere lacked in what we presented."
Rangoon released in February 2017 to fabulous reviews and critics praised Kangana's performance. "Most critics said that was my best work so far. I just felt sad that the film couldn't reach as many people as it could have. It's heartbreaking. My only grudge from the film is that not many people saw it. My work didn't reach to people and I felt really bad about it. But failure is inevitable. You've got to have setbacks. It's all part of the business," she told PTI.
Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's Simran and director Krish's Manikarnika, a biopic on Rani Laxmibai. (With PTI inputs)