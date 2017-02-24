Kangana Ranaut Says Vishal Bhardwaj Is 'Very Sensitive'

Vishal Bhardwaj, whose film Rangoon released in theatres today, features the Queen actress, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. This is the first time the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress has collaborated with Vishal Bhardwaj.
Shahid Kapoor, who has worked with the filmmaker before in films such as -Haider and Kaminey, said : "With me usually it happens lesser. He (Bhardwaj) doesn't shout or loses temper but he is definitely sensitive. I have already done three films (with him), so I understand and work around how he wants it but for first timer it's different."
Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2, featuring Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor, will be aired on Saturday.
The Rangoon cast had recently featured on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan.
Meanwhile, Vishal Bhardwaj's film Rangoon has received fabulous reviews on the opening day.
After Rangoon, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati along with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
