Kangana Ranaut Says Vishal Bhardwaj Is 'Very Sensitive'

Kangana Ranaut , who is outspoken in her views regarding her co-stars and the film industry, described filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj as a very sensitive person on a TV showSeason 2. The 29-year-old actress said that thedirector never yelled on sets even if he was upset. "It's on his face that he's upset or he isn't liking it, he won't say anything but one can see. You will understand he's upset just by looking at his face," said Kangana onseason 2.Vishal Bhardwaj, whose filmreleased in theatres today, features the Queen actress, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. This is the first time theactress has collaborated with Vishal Bhardwaj.Shahid Kapoor, who has worked with the filmmaker before in films such as -and, said : "With me usually it happens lesser. He (Bhardwaj) doesn't shout or loses temper but he is definitely sensitive. I have already done three films (with him), so I understand and work around how he wants it but for first timer it's different."Season 2, featuring Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor, will be aired on Saturday.Thecast had recently featured on Karan Johar's chat showMeanwhile, Vishal Bhardwaj's film Rangoon has received fabulous reviews on the opening day.After, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali'salong with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.(With IANS inputs)