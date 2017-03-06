Kangana Ranaut, Star Of Rangoon, Knows She Won't 'Always Succeed'

The outspoken actress is admired for her work, winning three National Awards, but kept at an arm's length by Bollywood for her plain speaking. She told PTI that she is introverted, rather than arrogant as perceived. "People mistake my introvert nature or my genuine disliking for them as arrogance. It's taken for granted that women should be receptive of whatever and whosoever comes to their way. But there is a possibility that she is genuinely disinterested and wants to be in her shell. It's just that I don't waste time on equations that are not going anywhere or don't add to my life in any way. It will be a waste of time," Kangana told PTI.
She certainly didn't waste any time telling filmmaker Karan Johar on his show Koffee With Karan that he is the 'flag bearer of nepotism,' a charge that he allowed to pass on the show but has now addressed. Speaking at an even in London over the weekend, Mr Johar said he was 'done with Kangana playing the woman and victim card" and that if she considers the film industry 'bad,' she should quit.
Rangoon, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, is a tale of romantic intrigue set against the backdrop of World War II in Burma and the activities of Netaji's Indian National Army in the region. Kangana's character is torn romantically between a film producer and a soldier, played by Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor respectively.
Kangana Ranaut's next film is Simran, directed by Hansal Mehta. She is also prepping to play Rani Lakshmibai in the Ketan Mehta-directed biopic.
(With inputs from PTI)