Kangana Ranaut vs Karan Johar: Shekhar Suman Jumps Into The Feud

Kangana Ranaut appeared on filmmaker Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan and labelled him as the 'flagbearer of nepotism' and 'Bollywood mafia.' The filmmaker retaliated during a London School of Economics event: "I am done with Kangana playing the woman and victim card. I am done. You cannot be this victim at every given point of time who has a sad story to tell about how you've been terrorised by the bad film industry. Leave it." Kangana, who is not the one to mince her words, told Mumbai Mirror: "I use every card possible. At the workplace, it's the badass card to fight cutthroat competition. With my family and loved ones, it's the love card. When fighting the world, it's the dignity card, and for a seat in a bus, it's the woman card."
And now, from nowhere, Shekhar Suman jumped into the ongoing feud and added: "I don't like these weeping women and women who cry to everyone claiming that they were victimized, traumatized, agonized and all that. Otherwise when you are talking about equality, everybody is in the same line. But some women save their cards conveniently. You become a woman and a man according to your convenience. You say that you are the hero of the film and not the heroine. It is quite irritating to see these blubbering women who get all the support in the world from the internet. This is manufactured and fake feminism and beyond a point it is irritating. These women talk about their achievements and struggles, what the hell everyone is an achiever here," reports Bollywood Life.
For the uninitiated, Kangana dated Shekhar Suman's son Adhayayan Suman and they co-starred in 2009 film Raaz: The Mystery Continues. Last Month, soon after Rangoon failed to fetch good box office numbers, Shekhar Suman tweeted: "One cocained actress was carrying the burden of her non existent stardom. She has fallen flat on her face and how. Guess this is poetic justice. (sic)" Twitter assumed the criticism was intended for Ms Ranaut. Shekhar Suman was trolled brutally and was reminded of his own failures and that of his son.
Meanwhile, Shekhar Suman is currently filming Omung Kumar's Bhoomi, co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari. Kangana ranaut will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's Simran.