Kangana Ranaut's Exes 'Want To Get Back' With Her But She's Marrying Someone Else

Kangana also told TOI that she disconnects swiftly once a romance has run its course. "I take one week to get over a relationship even if it may have lasted for seven years. I truly believe there is a lot to life. The reason I get over a relationship so easily is because when I am in it, I give it my all and if it doesn't work out, I know there is nothing I can do about it," she said in the interview.
Also, Kangana Ranaut says she's in a relationship currently and hopes to get married this year. She told TOI that the romance is reflective of the 'pure love' that her character Miss Julia shares with Shahid Kapoor's character Nawab Malik in new film Rangoon. Who Kangana is dating right now wasn't revealed but she says it's the sort of love that "makes us the best version of ourselves" and "sets you free."
Safe to see Kangana Ranaut's 2017 should be as eventful as her 2016 was.
Rangoon, which also stars Saif Ali Khan as the second man in Miss Julia's life, is a love triangle set in a World War II-era Burma overrun by military troops. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rangoon releases on February 24.