Karan Johar Is 'Done' With Kangana Ranaut 'Playing The Victim Card'

'She deserves all the national awards, but I'm done with Kangana playing the victim card...' @karanjohar#KaranJoharpic.twitter.com/85SyK1EZr0? Neha Bhatt (@iAmNehaBhatt) March 5, 2017
Some weeks ago, Kangana Ranaut appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan with her Rangoon co-star Saif Ali Khan. She attacked Mr Johar, saying, "Karan Johar is a star and he has given me a lot of unnecessary attitude...In my biopic, if ever it's made, you'll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie, who is like you know...very snooty and completely intolerant towards outsiders, flag bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia."
As he notes in the video above, Mr Johar was 'gracious enough to keep all' of what Ms Ranaut said. In an interview with NDTV Spotlight earlier, the director compared his being pummeled by Kangana Ranaut on the show to the war drama The Ghazi Attack.
Rangoon, which also co-starred Shahid Kapoor, released two Fridays ago and while it has received mostly good reviews, the film's box office performance has been sub-par.
Home from London, Karan Johar revealed in a statement that he is now father to twins Yash and Roohi, born using a surrogate. The last film Mr Johar directed was 2016 release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He produces this Friday's Badrinath Ki Dulhania, starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.