Karan Johar Says Kangana Ranaut 'Nailed' His Talk Show Koffee With Karan

After the Tanu Weds Manu actress accused Karan Johar with being the 'flag bearer of nepotism' in the film industry, the filmmaker responded by saying that he was 'done with Kangana playing the victim card' and suggested she should quit the film industry if it was 'bad'.
During the event, Karan Johar was asked about the 'flag bearer of nepotism' in Bollywood. He replied: "It's me... you don't know or what."
When Aamir Khan was asked to speak over nepotism, the 52-year-old actor told PTI: "In general, I think it's a normal human tendency to try and help people who you love and care for. It doesn't have to be someone who is part of your family, it could be someone you care for. It's a very natural emotion."
Anushka Sharma and Swara Bhaskar told PTI that they never faced nepotism in the industry. The duo was also all praises for the Student Of The Year director.
Swara Bhaskar, who is awaiting the release of her film Anaarkali of Aarah, said: "I think people, who have been most warm and nice are people like Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor and even Aditya Chopra. He has always been very responsive and helpful."
(With PTI inputs)