Karan Johar Says No 'Coldplay Version of Nursery Rhymes' For His Twins

Not even Coldplay version of nursery rhymes can change Karan's decision.
"Someone told me that there is Coldplay version of nursery rhymes. But I said no. They should learn and live with the music I grew up on. Because they are my children and they have to love the music I love because they have to love me," Karan Johar said, reported PTI.
Karan's twins were in a NICU of a Mumbai hospital ever since they were born, because of their premature birth. Karan took his twins home on Wednesday afternoon, 50 days after they were born. A source told news agency IANS: "The children were admitted on February 7. They were born premature at 30 weeks. They are now 37 weeks old. Today was the 50th day of their admission to the hospital." Karan Johar was photographed outside the hospital taking his children home.
Karan Johar named his son after his late father Yash Johar and has derived his daughter name (Roohi) from his mother Hiroo Johar's name.
Karan Johar last directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor , Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
(With PTI and IANS inputs)