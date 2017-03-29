Advertisement
Karan Johar Takes His Twins Roohi and Yash Home. See Pics

Karan Johar's security team was on its toes as the new father carefully carried his children from the hospital to his car

  | March 29, 2017 14:38 IST (New Delhi)
Karan Johar photographed with one of his children in Mumbai.

Highlights

  • Roohi and Yash Johar were born via surrogacy
  • They were born prematurely and hence kept in NICU
  • Karan visited his children regularly while they were in hospital
Filmmaker Karan Johar took his twins, Roohi and Yash Johar, home on Wednesday afternoon. Roohi and Yash were born prematurely on February 7 and were in the NICU of Mumbai's Surya Hospital. Karan Johar regularly visited his children while they were in the hospital with his family and friends. Karan Johar, 44, was photographed carrying one of his children while the other was cradled in the arms of another lady (whom we couldn't recognize). Karan's security team was on its toes as Karan Johar carefully carried his children from the hospital to his car. Earlier, Karan told news agency PTI that he will soon share the pictures of his children. He said: "I am very excited to share the wonderful visual of my children with everyone but at the right time."

Here are some pictures of Karan Johar with his children, Yash and Roohi:

 
Karan Johar carries one of the babies to the car.

 
Karan Johar announced the birth of his twins early in March


On Monday, Karan Johar visited his twins with actress Alia Bhatt, whom he launched in Student of The Year and collaborated in films like Badrinath ki Dulhania and 2 States.
 
Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt photographed outside the hospital


This week, Karan also shared a post in which he talked about how 'terrified' he was when his babies were born prematurely. He wrote: "Knowing that there were complications with my babies' birth owing to how soon it was, I was terrified. All I wanted to do was hold them and protect them but they needed to be in the NICU. It was painful to see how tiny they were. Thankfully, I had a great support system. Roohi and Yash were in the hands of the most competent and patient doctors. Something that had its roots in an ordeal, soon turned into an experience that I will never forget."

Read Karan Johar's post here:
 

Earlier this month, Karan Johar announced "new additions" to his family in a Twitter post and said that it was "an emotional yet well thought decision." He wrote: "I'm ecstatic to share with you all the two most wonderful additions to my life, my children and lifelines, Roohi and Yash." Talking to news agency PTI Karan JOhar said that meeting his children for the first time was the "most surreal" feeling. "When I saw them for the first time, I didn't realise there were tears rolling down. I couldn't believe they were two big pieces of me who are staring at me, who are innocent, vulnerable. It was the most surreal overwhelming emotion I have ever experienced," he told PTI.

Karan Johar named his son after his late father, filmmaker Yash Johar and his daughter Roohi's name is a rearrangement of his mother Hiroo Johar's name.

Karan Johar last directed 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

(With PTI inputs)

 

