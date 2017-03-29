Karan Johar Takes His Twins Roohi and Yash Home. See Pics

Here are some pictures of Karan Johar with his children, Yash and Roohi:
On Monday, Karan Johar visited his twins with actress Alia Bhatt, whom he launched in Student of The Year and collaborated in films like Badrinath ki Dulhania and 2 States.
This week, Karan also shared a post in which he talked about how 'terrified' he was when his babies were born prematurely. He wrote: "Knowing that there were complications with my babies' birth owing to how soon it was, I was terrified. All I wanted to do was hold them and protect them but they needed to be in the NICU. It was painful to see how tiny they were. Thankfully, I had a great support system. Roohi and Yash were in the hands of the most competent and patient doctors. Something that had its roots in an ordeal, soon turned into an experience that I will never forget."
Read Karan Johar's post here:
My mother and I remain eternally grateful from the bottom of our hearts for all the love and care that were given to Roohi and Yash Johar... pic.twitter.com/G18HsgTkXl? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 27, 2017
Earlier this month, Karan Johar announced "new additions" to his family in a Twitter post and said that it was "an emotional yet well thought decision." He wrote: "I'm ecstatic to share with you all the two most wonderful additions to my life, my children and lifelines, Roohi and Yash." Talking to news agency PTI Karan JOhar said that meeting his children for the first time was the "most surreal" feeling. "When I saw them for the first time, I didn't realise there were tears rolling down. I couldn't believe they were two big pieces of me who are staring at me, who are innocent, vulnerable. It was the most surreal overwhelming emotion I have ever experienced," he told PTI.
Karan Johar named his son after his late father, filmmaker Yash Johar and his daughter Roohi's name is a rearrangement of his mother Hiroo Johar's name.
Karan Johar last directed 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
(With PTI inputs)