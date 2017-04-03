Karan Johar Takes Us Inside The Nursery Designed For His Twins Roohi And Yash

The Disney boy looks over us! pic.twitter.com/XWeHMYNdEn? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 3, 2017
Earlier, Karan took us inside his twin's nicely-done nursery by sharing pictures on social media. In the pictures, the newly-turned father can be spotted accompanying Gauri Khan. "My baby nursery designed by Gauri Khan, with so much love and care. It's my paradise!"
My baby nursery designed by @gaurikhan with so much love and care....its my paradise!!! Love you gauri.... pic.twitter.com/2AS6OWhBtw? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 31, 2017
Karan and Gauri also posed from another corner of the baby room. "The detailing of the baby nursery designed with love and care by Gauri Khan," Karan captioned the picture.
Earlier in March, Karan said in an interview with news agency PTI that seeing his children for the first time made him quite emotional. Karan also revealed that Roohi and Yash had a premature birth in February. "When I saw them for the first time, I didn't realise there were tears rolling down. I couldn't believe they were two big pieces of me who are staring at me, who are innocent, vulnerable. It was the most surreal overwhelming emotion I have ever experienced."
Yash has been named after Karan Johar's late father, celebrated filmmaker Yash Chopra and Roohi is a rearrangement of the letters of his mother's name Hiroo Johar.