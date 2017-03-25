Karan Johar To Share Pictures Of His Twins Soon

In a recent interview to PTI, Karan Johar said:"When I saw them for the first time, I didn't realise there were tears rolling down. I couldn't believe they were two big pieces of me who are starring at me, who are innocent, vulnerable. It was the most surreal overwhelming emotion I have ever experienced."
Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were among the first ones to congratulate their mentor. The duo, who made their Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year along with Sidharth Malhotra, were last seen in his latest production Badrinath Ki Dulhania.
Badrinath Ki Dulhania, directed by Shashank Khaitan, has crossed the 100 crore mark. Speaking about the film's success, Karan Johar said: "I am very happy and excited that the film has clocked Rs 100 crore at the box office. We are proud of the film."
(With PTI inputs)