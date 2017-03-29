Karan Johar's 'Mid-Life Crisis:' I'm 44, Don't Take Opinions Anymore

Karan also mentioned that he's stopped paying heed to unwanted suggestions and mentioned how he avoids them. "I have stopped worrying about the ramification or what others say. You have to basically become deaf because today opinions are available everywhere. You wake up to opinions, sleep and you're reading opinions," PTI quoted Karan as saying.
Talking about being experimental with his cinema, Karan said: "It is only in the last decade and ironically after I lost my father, I grew wings. His constant emotional surveillance may not have allowed me to take few chances in cinema." Karan Johar is the son of celebrated filmmaker Yash Johar, who died in 2004.
"I made a film about homosexuality in Bombay Talkies which said how it is sometimes hidden because of societal pressure, I did take that chance because that was the kind of film I was making. Today, I feel there is a lot more freedom I exercise when it comes to my work," Karan added.
Karan Johar has produced and directed films like My Name Is Khan, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Student of the Year. He last produced Badrinath Ki Dulhania, starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Karan will next be producing Ayan Mukerji's Dragon, co-starring Alia Bhatt. Karan Johar recently became father to twins Roohi and Yash via surrogacy.
(With PTI inputs)