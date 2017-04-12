Karan Johar's Twins Get A 'Special' Gift From Javed Akhtar. Here Are Pics

Here's Roohi and Yash's special gift:
Thank you so much Javedsaab @Javedakhtarjadu .... pic.twitter.com/l8Zi5fgDFR? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 11, 2017
Thank you Javedsaab....this will always remain truly special to us....we love you lots!! Yash....Roohi... and me.....@Javedakhtarjadupic.twitter.com/djzjdqBMj6? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 11, 2017
In a separate tweet, Karan Johar also thanked Shabana Azmi. He wrote:
Mom and I are extremely touched with your warm and wonderful present...thank you @AzmiShabana@Javedakhtarjadu ...big love and respect...? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 11, 2017
Karan Johar brought Roohi and Yash home last month. Due to their premature birth, they were kept at Suriya Hospital's NICU ward. Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, who made their Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, were the first ones to see the children.
Roohi and Yash's nursery has been designed by Karan's best friend Gauri Khan. Gauri, Kareena Kapoor Khan and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were the only three people from the industry who knew about the birth of Karan's twins.
Want to take a tour of Roohi and Yash's nursery?
The Disney boy looks over us! pic.twitter.com/XWeHMYNdEn? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 3, 2017
Truly, it is no less than a 'paradise.'
Mr Akhtar has written lyrics for Karan Johar's films like Wake Up Sid, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Kal Ho Naa Ho.
Karan Johar's last directed film was 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. His Dharma Productions is in charge of the Hindi version of S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion. The film hits the theatres on April 28.