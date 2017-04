Karan Johar's Twins Get A 'Special' Gift From Javed Akhtar. Here Are Pics

Thank you Javedsaab....this will always remain truly special to us....we love you lots!! Yash....Roohi... and me.....@Javedakhtarjadupic.twitter.com/djzjdqBMj6 ? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 11, 2017

Mom and I are extremely touched with your warm and wonderful present...thank you @AzmiShabana@Javedakhtarjadu ...big love and respect... ? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 11, 2017

The Disney boy looks over us! pic.twitter.com/XWeHMYNdEn ? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 3, 2017

@gaurikhan designs my baby nursery with so much love and care!! Love you gauri! It's the most beautiful space.... A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Mar 30, 2017 at 9:58pm PDT

The detailing of the baby nursery....designed with love and care by @gaurikhan A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Mar 30, 2017 at 9:59pm PDT

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who recently became a father to twins , Roohi and Yash, has received the most 'special' present for his little bundles of joy. Lyricist Javed Akhtar has written poems for Roohi and Yash, pictures of which were shared by Karan Johar on Twitter. Mr Johar thanked Javed Akhtar for his blessings and wrote, "Thank you Javedsaab... This will always remain truly special to us... We love you lots!! Yash, Roohi and me (sic)." In the verses, Javed Akhtar explains Roohi and Yash the meaning of their names, what they mean to Karan Johar and encourages them to make their father proud. Karan had announced Roohi and Yash's birth through social media earlier in March. They were born in February via surrogacy.Here's Roohi and Yash's special gift:In a separate tweet, Karan Johar also thanked Shabana Azmi. He wrote: Karan Johar brought Roohi and Yash home last month . Due to their premature birth, they were kept at Suriya Hospital's NICU ward. Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, who made their Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's, were the first ones to see the children.Roohi and Yash's nursery has been designed by Karan's best friend Gauri Khan. Gauri, Kareena Kapoor Khan and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were the only three people from the industry who knew about the birth of Karan's twins.Want to take a tour of Roohi and Yash's nursery?Check it out here.Truly, it is no less than a 'paradise.'Mr Akhtar has written lyrics for Karan Johar's films likeandKaran Johar's last directed film was 2016's. His Dharma Productions is in charge of the Hindi version of S S Rajamouli's. The film hits the theatres on April 28.