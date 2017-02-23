Karan Singh Grover's Birthday In Goa With Wife Bipasha Basu And Friends

Actress Bipasha Basu celebrated her husband Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Goa recently
and there are pictures galore on both their Instagram accounts. Bipasha and Karan were also accompanied by Bipasha's sister Vijayeta and the couple's good friends - fitness expert Deanne Pandey, designer Rocky S and actor Ayaz Khan. In the caption for one of the pictures, Karan mentions that he was surprised with an unexpected trip to Goa and that he loved it. "And the surprise continues. You guys got me this time! Thank you for this everyone! You guys are the bestest ever! Goa time," Karan wrote. Karan also posted a customary selfie with Bipasha when they kick-started their journey for Goa and captioned it: "Thank you my sneaky little princess! I love you so much."
Karan, who celebrated her birthday on late Wednesday night, ensured that his party folks are all part of Club Karan Singh Grover. Karan and Bipasha's friends
were spotted wearing white tees with Karan's pictures imprinted on them. Bipasha Basu teamed her Karan-special tee with cute white shorts.
Karan could not look happier on his way to the beach destination. His friends and Bipasha joined him with quirky expressions for a quick selfie.
This is the first time Bipasha is celebrating Karan's birthday after their wedding. This year's Valentine's Day was also their first
after Karan and Bipasha married in a lavish Hindu-style ceremony in April 30, 2016. Bipasha Basu, 38, and Karan Singh Grover, 36
, are co-stars of 2015 horror thriller Alone
.