Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar Put On Their Party Shoes. See Pics

Kareena Kapoor, Seema Khan, Karan Johar, Anu Dewan, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, make-up artist Mallika Bhat and designer Manish Malhotra were colour coordinated at the party while Alia stood out in white

  | April 23, 2017 12:36 IST (New Delhi)
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and company (courtesy amuaroraofficial)

Highlights

  • Kareena Kapoor arrived with husband Saif Ali Khan
  • Alia Bhatt was spotted with rumored boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra
  • Kareena, Alia are co-stars of 2016 film Udta Punjab
There was an Udta Punjab reunion of sorts over the weekend as actresses Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt caught up at a party hosted by the Dewans - socialite Anu Dewan and her husband businessman Sunny Dewan. The party was a star-studded affair with actress Amrita Arora to filmmaker Karan Johar dropping by and letting their down on Saturday. Newly-turned mother Kareena was accompanied by husband, actor Saif Ali Khan while Alia arrived with her Student Of The Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra, who is rumoured to be dating the actress. Saif Ali Khan was also photographed with Sidharth and Sanjay Kapoor, who came with his wife Maheep.

Kareena Kapoor, Seema Khan, Karan Johar, Anu Dewan, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, make-up artist Mallika Bhat and designer Manish Malhotra were colour coordinated at the party while Alia stood out in white. Saif Ali Khan, who is always usually dressed to suit his royal persona, was particularly handsome in checked shirt and pants paired with white bandhgala. Amrita, whose plus one was her husband Shakeel Ladak, and KJo, shared several pictures from inside the party, presented below. Well, what can we say, you're welcome:
 
 

Theee girls of bandra

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on


 
 

Saturday night story ! @sanjaykapoor2500 @shaklad @s1dofficial

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on


 
 

Nights like this @manishmalhotra05 @mallika_bhat @seemakhan76 @maheepkapoor @karanjohar @anudewan5

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on


 
 

#posers

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on


 
 

This girl #bffs #truefriendsexist #twinsouls

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on


 
 

#posers

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on



Ahead of the party, Kareena and Saif Alia Khan were photographed arriving in their cars. Sidharth was clicked driving in with Alia Bhatt.
 
kareena

Kareena Kapoor arrived with Saif Ali Khan

alia bhatt

Alia Bhatt was with Sidharth Malhotra at the party


Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt co-starred in 2016's drug drama Udta Punjab, which also starred Shahid Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. Kareena and Saif married in October 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in December this year. Kareena will next be seen in Veere Di Wedding while Imtiaz Ali's Dragon is in the pipeline for Alia.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement