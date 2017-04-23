Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar Put On Their Party Shoes. See Pics

Kareena Kapoor, Seema Khan, Karan Johar, Anu Dewan, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, make-up artist Mallika Bhat and designer Manish Malhotra were colour coordinated at the party while Alia stood out in white. Saif Ali Khan, who is always usually dressed to suit his royal persona, was particularly handsome in checked shirt and pants paired with white bandhgala. Amrita, whose plus one was her husband Shakeel Ladak, and KJo, shared several pictures from inside the party, presented below. Well, what can we say, you're welcome:
Ahead of the party, Kareena and Saif Alia Khan were photographed arriving in their cars. Sidharth was clicked driving in with Alia Bhatt.
Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt co-starred in 2016's drug drama Udta Punjab, which also starred Shahid Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. Kareena and Saif married in October 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in December this year. Kareena will next be seen in Veere Di Wedding while Imtiaz Ali's Dragon is in the pipeline for Alia.