Kareena Kapoor And Baby Taimur Spotted On A Drive. See Pics

Hello, world! Meet Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's three-month-old son Taimur Ali Khan
. On Thursday night, Kareena and Taimur were spotted on a drive. Taimur is cradled in a lady's arms (whom we couldn't recognise) while Kareena can be seen sitting right next to them in the car. Taimur Ali Khan, who was born on December 20 made headlines from the day he was born in in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, courtesy Twitter. The social media site assumed that the baby has been named after Timur, the Mongolian invader who sacked Delhi in the 14th century. In a recent interview to TOI
, Saif revealed that due to the massive trolling
, he had decided to change Taimur's name, but Kareena stopped him.
Presenting Taimur Ali Khan. Check out his pictures here:
Taimur photographed in Mumbai
Taimur was born in December
Kareena was spotted sitting beside Taimur
Taimur and Kareena photographed together
Last month, a picture of Taimur, accessed from Saif's phone
, swiftly went viral. Speaking to NDTV, the Rangoon
actor said, "That's okay. That the part of Internet where there's no secrecy or privacy. And you know, I don't know, maybe there shouldn't be."
Recently, the Jab We Met
actress told news agency PTI that she feels alive and is in the best phase of her life. She said that Taimur is the most beautiful name, and he is the most beautiful and gorgeous man.
Kareena Kapoor married actor Saif Ali Khan in September 2012 and Taimur is their first child together. Saif, who is divorced from actress Amrita Singh, has two children - daughter Sara, 23, and son Ibrahim, 15 - from his first marriage.