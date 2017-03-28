Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan Are Back From London. See Pics

Check out these pictures of Kareena and Saif at the airport:
In London, Kareena has been photographed with Rhea Kapoor, the producer of her next film Veere Di Wedding and designer friends Faraz Manan and Sandeep Khosla.
Here are some pictures from Kareena's London diaries:
Kareena, who is currently on maternity break, will start shooting for Veere Di Wedding from next month. It will be her first film after the maternity break. The film stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. The Jab We Met actress last featured in 2015 film Ki & Ka opposite Arjun Kapoor.
Meanwhile, Saif was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon, co-starring Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan married Saif Ali Khan in August 2012. The couple first met on the sets of Tashan and have co-starred in films like Omkara and Kurbaan.