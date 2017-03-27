Kareena Kapoor Khan Is In London. Her Tashan Is Off The Charts

Here are some pictures of Kareena. Check them out.
Kareena will start shooting for her next project Veere Di Wedding from next month. It will be her first film after the maternity break. Veere Di Wedding is produced by Rhea Kapoor and also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. Rhea was in London to celebrate her mother Sunita Kapoor's birthday.
Sunita Kapoor shared a happy We Are Family picture on Instagram with the Kapoors.
Few days ago, Kareena's picture with her three-month-old son Taimur, swiftly went viral on social media.
Also, the mother-son duo was spotted on a late night drive.
After giving birth to Taimur, Kareena told news agency PTI that she feels alive and is in the best phase of her life. "Taimur is the most beautiful name, and he is the most beautiful and gorgeous man."
Kareena Kapoor Khan married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012 after a courtship of five years. They first met on the sets of Tashan. Saif, who is divorced from actress Amrita Singh, has two children - daughter Sara, 23, and son Ibrahim, 15 - from his first marriage.