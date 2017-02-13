Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks About Taimur, Parenthood And Her Next Project

"We are going to start the work in April," she told IANS, adding that she has begun her workout regime. And she is focussed for two months "to get into the best shape of my life and then start the film".
The Jab We Met actress maintained her style quotient during pregnancy and continued to be active at endorsement-related events and social gatherings. A heavily pregnant Kareena even walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week last year in August. Post-pregnancy, she has often been spotted at various family events, lunches and parties. Last week, she became the showstopper for designer Anita Dongre, at the Lakme Fashion Week yet again.
Asked how she plans to balance work and motherhood, Kareena told IANS, "Today, you see working women out there. If you have a family, if you have a child... It doesn't mean you are home-bound. Of course, there is time for that and work." She further added, "I am taking it each day as it comes. I think it's the most beautiful phase of my life."
Kareena said that both Saif and her are ready to take parenting responsibility and told IANS, "Parenthood comes with a lot of responsibility. Both Saif and me are ready."
"It's not about proving a point," she explained, adding: "It was just something I wanted to do. It was something I believed in that I have nothing to hide. When I got married, it was the most beautiful phase. Pregnancy was the most normal thing that was going to happen and giving birth to a child is as normal as ever."
Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan in August 2012. Taimur is the couple's first child. She told IANS, "Right now the best thing in my kitty... I think the world knows."
Kareena, who was last seen in Ki And Ka co-stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar in Veere Di Wedding.
(With inputs from Durga Chakravarty of IANS)