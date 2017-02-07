Kareena Kapoor Khan Will Advise Son Taimur To "Be Humble, Ignore Everything Else"

"I want to look at it like he is going to get the best of his parents. I was born in a famous film family and so was Saif, yet we are very grounded. The advice I will give to my child is to have his head down, be humble, do what he wants to do and ignore everything else," said Kareena on how she wants to raise her son.
Kareena Kapoor married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and Taimur is their first child together. Saif, who is divorced from actress Amrita Singh, has two children - daughter Sara, 23, and son Ibrahim, 15 - from his first marriage.
Kareena told PTI that Saif is a "hands-on father" to their son Taimur. "He has experienced it before, he knows it a lot more. It is a personal experience for us. You grow each day, you learn something each day and that is the most beautiful thing. I am taking each day as it comes. It is the most beautiful phase of my life," Kareena said.
Kareena Kapoor's maternity leave was short lived as she returned to the ramp days after giving borth to her son and now she will soon start filming Veere Di Wedding. Of leaving Taimur behind for her work assignments, Kareena told PTI: "It is difficult to leave him at home but that's fine as he can spend some time with his father." Veere Di Wedding also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar and is directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The film is directed by Rhea Kapoor.
Talking about her upcoming projects Kareena told PTI: "I did not think there has ever been a plan for me. I have always been very proud to be a glamorous commercial actress. I will always balance that out. I will always do a mixed bag of films. I will always look for a good script."
Kareena Kapoor was last seen in 2016 films Ki And Ka and Udta Punjab.
(With PTI inputs)