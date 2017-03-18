Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Candid Picture With Son Taimur Is Going Viral

Kareena Kapoor Khan's fan clubs shared an adorable picture of the actress with her son on social media. In the picture, Kareena can be seen kissing Taimur

  | March 18, 2017 15:56 IST (New Delhi)
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena and baby Taimur photographed in Mumbai

Two days after Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted on a drive with her three-month-old son Taimaur Ali Khan, another picture of the duo has gone viral on the internet. Today, Kareena Kapoor fan clubs shared an adorable picture of the 36-year-old actress kissing her little one. Taimur Ali Khan has made headlines from the day he was born. There was a huge controversy that broke on social media over his name. People assumed that the baby had been named after Timur, the Mongolian invader who sacked Delhi in the 14th century. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena were blessed with a baby boy on December 20 at Mumbai Breach Candy Hospital.

Check out the aww-dorable picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan with her son Taimur here:
 
 

OH LOOK!

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorkhanbegum) on



A picture of Taimur, accessed from Saif Ali Khan's phone, also went viral on the internet last month.
 
 

 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on


The Refugee actress got married to Saif in 2012. The duo has worked together in films such as - Omkara, Agent Vinod, Tashan and Kurbaan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had set trends during her pregnancy by being active at her work.

On March 10, Kareena Kapoor Khan performed at an award show. This was the actress' first performance post her pregnancy and it was dedicated to her co-stars Shah Rukh Khan (Ra.One and Asoka), Salman Khan (Bodyguard and Bajrang Bhaijaan), Aamir Khan (3 Idiots) and her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2016 movie Udta Punjabco-starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh. She will next feature in Shashanka Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding along with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.
 

