Kareena Kapoor Khan's Candid Picture With Son Taimur Is Going Viral

Check out the aww-dorable picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan with her son Taimur here:
A picture of Taimur, accessed from Saif Ali Khan's phone, also went viral on the internet last month.
The Refugee actress got married to Saif in 2012. The duo has worked together in films such as - Omkara, Agent Vinod, Tashan and Kurbaan.
Kareena Kapoor Khan had set trends during her pregnancy by being active at her work.
On March 10, Kareena Kapoor Khan performed at an award show. This was the actress' first performance post her pregnancy and it was dedicated to her co-stars Shah Rukh Khan (Ra.One and Asoka), Salman Khan (Bodyguard and Bajrang Bhaijaan), Aamir Khan (3 Idiots) and her husband Saif Ali Khan.
Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2016 movie Udta Punjabco-starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh. She will next feature in Shashanka Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding along with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.