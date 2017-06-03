Kareena Kapoor Khan's Son Taimur And Tusshar Kapoor's Son Laksshya Are 'Future Besties.' See Pic

Kareena and Taimur were colour-coordinated in blue for the party. As they made their way to the car, Kareena along with Taimur, who was safely cradled to her arms, waved to the photographers.
Check out these adorable pictures of little Taimur:
Taimur, now five-months-old, was born to Kareena and Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in December.
Kareena and Taimur minus Saif have often been photographed on drives across Mumbai city.
Birthday boy Laksshya posed with the doting father on his first birthday.
Kareena and Tusshar's family share a good bond for several years. Kareena was in fact Tusshar's first co-star. On May 25th, when Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Tusshar's debut film completed 16 years, the actor posted a film's poster on Instagram with a message for Kareena. "It all began 16yrs ago today! Thank you for being with me! #throwbackthursday #debut #25thmay2001 #memories #nostalgia #gratitude #blessed."
Meanwhile, Kareena, who was on maternity leave, will soon start shooting for her upcominf film Veere Di Wedding while Tusshar Kapoor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again.