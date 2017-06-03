Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Son Taimur And Tusshar Kapoor's Son Laksshya Are 'Future Besties.' See Pic

Tusshar Kapoor shared a picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur and his son Laksshya from inside the party

  | June 03, 2017 12:56 IST (New Delhi)
Taimur Ali Khan

Laksshya (L) and Taimur (R) photographed inside the party (Image courtesy: tusshark89)

Highlights

  • "Future BFF's," Tusshar wrote on Instagram
  • Taimur headlined Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's first birthday party
  • Taimur was born last year in December
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's five-month-old son Taimur headlined Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's first birthday party on Thursday evening. The star-studded bash saw a host of celebrities, who arrived to wish Laksshya. However, baby Taimur was the star of the party. Tusshar, Kareena's co-star of films such as Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Jeena Sirf Merre Liye and Golmaal Returns, shared a picture of Taimur and Laksshya from inside the party. Taimur seems to be enjoying the bash while Laksshya looks straight into the camera. "#futurebffs #angelsndivas #godbless #laksshya #taimur #firstbirthday," Tusshar captioned his post. Laksshya was born to Tusshar in 2016 via surrogacy. Here's what the actor posted:
 
 

#futurebffs #angelsndivas #godbless #laksshya #taimur #firstbirthday

A post shared by Tusshar (@tusshark89) on



Kareena and Taimur were colour-coordinated in blue for the party. As they made their way to the car, Kareena along with Taimur, who was safely cradled to her arms, waved to the photographers. 
Check out these adorable pictures of little Taimur:
 
kareena kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur outside Tusshar Kapoor's residence

kareena kapoor

Kareena and Taimur outside Tusshar Kapoor's residence


Taimur, now five-months-old, was born to Kareena and Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in December.

Kareena and Taimur minus Saif have often been photographed on drives across Mumbai city.
 
kareena kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Taimur in Mumbai

kareena kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur in Mumbai


Birthday boy Laksshya posed with the doting father on his first birthday.
 

Kareena and Tusshar's family share a good bond for several years. Kareena was in fact Tusshar's first co-star. On May 25th, when Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Tusshar's debut film completed 16 years, the actor posted a film's poster on Instagram with a message for Kareena. "It all began 16yrs ago today! Thank you for being with me! #throwbackthursday #debut #25thmay2001 #memories #nostalgia #gratitude #blessed."
 


Meanwhile, Kareena, who was on maternity leave, will soon start shooting for her upcominf film Veere Di Wedding while Tusshar Kapoor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again.
 

 

