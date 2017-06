Kareena Kapoor Khan's Son Taimur And Tusshar Kapoor's Son Laksshya Are 'Future Besties.' See Pic

#futurebffs #angelsndivas #godbless #laksshya #taimur #firstbirthday A post shared by Tusshar (@tusshark89) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

Happy birthday my little angel, the love of my life!! Nothing has been more worthwhile than having you in my life! Thank you God! #truelove #laksshya #joy #fulfillment #life A post shared by Tusshar (@tusshark89) on Jun 1, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's five-month-old son Taimur headlined Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's first birthday party on Thursday evening. The star-studded bash saw a host of celebrities, who arrived to wish Laksshya. However, baby Taimur was the star of the party. Tusshar, Kareena's co-star of films such asand, shared a picture of Taimur and Laksshya from inside the party . Taimur seems to be enjoying the bash while Laksshya looks straight into the camera. "#futurebffs #angelsndivas #godbless #laksshya #taimur #firstbirthday," Tusshar captioned his post. Laksshya was born to Tusshar in 2016 via surrogacy. Here's what the actor posted:Kareena and Taimur were colour-coordinated in blue for the party. As they made their way to the car, Kareena along with Taimur, who was safely cradled to her arms, waved to the photographers.Check out these adorable pictures of little Taimur: Taimur, now five-months-old, was born to Kareena and Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in December.Kareena and Taimur minus Saif have often been photographed on drives across Mumbai city.Birthday boy Laksshya posed with the doting father on his first birthday.Kareena and Tusshar's family share a good bond for several years. Kareena was in fact Tusshar's first co-star. On May 25th, when, Tusshar's debut film completed 16 years, the actor posted a film's poster on Instagram with a message for Kareena. "It all began 16yrs ago today! Thank you for being with me! #throwbackthursday #debut #25thmay2001 #memories #nostalgia #gratitude #blessed."Meanwhile, Kareena, who was on maternity leave, will soon start shooting for her upcominf filmwhile Tusshar Kapoor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's