Kareena Kapoor On Son Taimur's Rumoured Nickname: 'Why Would I Call Him Little John?'

Kareena Kapoor said, "My son's name is Taimur. It is the most beautiful name"

  | March 03, 2017 14:48 IST (New Delhi)
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai (Courtesy:kareenakapoorupdates)

Actress Kareena Kapoor is nonplussed by reports that her two-and-a-half-month-old son Taimur Ali Khan is nicknamed 'Little John.' The 36-year-old star told Hindustan Times in an interview, "No. I want to clarify that. Why would I call my son 'Little John'? My son's name is Taimur. It is the most beautiful name, and he is the most beautiful and gorgeous man. And, no, I don't call him Little John. Please address him as Taimur Ali Khan." Taimur was born to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on December 20 in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. His birth announcement, made in a joint statement by his parents, revealed his name - which instantly enraged social media. Twitter assumed that he had been named after Timur, the Mongolian invader who sacked Delhi in the 14th century.

Saif Ali Khan recently revealed that the trolling on Twitter had been so intense that he considered changing Taimur's name because he "didn't want him to be unpopular." Kareena opposed the idea, he said. "I thought for a second about changing his name. For a couple of weeks. And Kareena was a little against it and she said, 'People respect you for your opinion and you can't'... So I said, yeah, but it's not about people. I don't want him to get unpopular. And I still might, maybe when he's one or two, I might change his name in a while, it's still sinking in, what to do," Saif told TOI.

Weeks ago, a picture of Taimur, accessed from his father's phone, went viral. Speaking to NDTV, Saif later said, "That's okay. That the part of Internet where there's no secrecy or privacy. And you know, I don't know, maybe there shouldn't be."

Kareena Kapoor has already semi-emerged from maternity leave - she walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai last month and has been announced as the face of new channel BBC Earth in India. She will start shooting for her next film Veere Di Wedding in May. The movie co-stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Rangoon, also starring Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor.
 

