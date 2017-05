Kareena Kapoor Takes Taimur For An Outing. Here Are Pics

Taimur photographed in Mumbai

Kareena was spotted sitting beside Taimur

A post shared by Queen and princess (@kareena_dorra) on May 8, 2017 at 1:37am PDT

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Feb 12, 2017 at 2:46pm PST

Thank you @literatefool for this striking sketch of baby Taimur. It is beautifully made A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:20pm PST

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with her son Taimur in Mumbai's Bandra on Tuesday evening. Taimur, Kareen and Saif Ali Khan's first child was born on December 20 in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The cameras have spotted Kareena and Taimur for the second time. Both Kareena and Saif have carefully managed to shield Taimur from the paparazzi. Earlier in March, the doting mom took Taimur for a late night drive. In the recent pictures, we can see Taimur cradled in lady's arm (whom we couldn't identify) while Kareena sits beside them. Kareena and Saif married in September 2012 after dating for about five years.Hera are some pictures from Kareena and Saif's outing. Say hello to Taimur.A couple of weeks ago, a picture of a baby swiftly went viral on social media, which the Internet assumes is Taimur . Here it is.In March, Kareena's fan clubs shared a picture of the actress with a baby (Probably Taimur).Taimur's picture accessed from Saif's phone also went viral.However, there is no official confirmation on the pictures shared as Kareena and Saif both aren't on social media. Also, any member of the Khan and Kapoor family hasn't shared a picture of Taimur as of yet.Soha Ali Khan, Saif's sister had shared a picture of the actor with a sketch of baby Taimur after his birth.Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are co-stars of films such asand. Kareena, who was on maternity leave, is expected to soon start shooting foralong with Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen inis prepping for