Kareena Kapoor Takes Taimur For An Outing. Here Are Pics

Hera are some pictures from Kareena and Saif's outing. Say hello to Taimur.
A couple of weeks ago, a picture of a baby swiftly went viral on social media, which the Internet assumes is Taimur. Here it is.
In March, Kareena's fan clubs shared a picture of the actress with a baby (Probably Taimur).
Taimur's picture accessed from Saif's phone also went viral.
However, there is no official confirmation on the pictures shared as Kareena and Saif both aren't on social media. Also, any member of the Khan and Kapoor family hasn't shared a picture of Taimur as of yet.
Soha Ali Khan, Saif's sister had shared a picture of the actor with a sketch of baby Taimur after his birth.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are co-stars of films such as Omkara, Tashan, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod. Kareena, who was on maternity leave, is expected to soon start shooting for Veere Di Wedding along with Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.
Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen in Rangoon is prepping for Chef.