Kareena Kapoor Walks The Ramp 45 Days After Giving Birth. "No Big Deal" She Says

Kareena Kapoor is married to actor Saif Ali Khan and Taimur is their first child together. When asked why Saif didn't join her for the show, the Tashan actress told PTI: "I am lucky that I have such an amazing husband. He is very supportive. So whenever I am out working, he takes care of our baby."
Saif and Kareena got married in 2012. They've work together in films like Tashan, Agenct Vinod and Kurbaan. Saif, 42, is divorced from actress Amrita Singh and has two children - Sara, 23, and Ibrahim, 15 - with her.
Kareena will soon start filming Veere Di Wedding which also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. Talking about the film, the Ki And Ka actress told NDTV: "We will start the film in April and the shoot will be between Bangkok and Mumbai. The first time a film is being made where there's no hero to carry the film. It's going to be about all women. I think that's a perfect film for me right now."
Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in 2016 films Ki And Ka with Arjun Kapoor and Udta Punjab co-starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh.
(With PTI inputs)