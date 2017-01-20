Kareena Kapoor Will Walk The Ramp Again, Two Months After Giving Birth

Kareena Kapoor, last seen on screen in 2016's Udta Punjab, was on designer Sabyasachi's fashion week runway last year. She was several months pregnant at the time.
"Kareena has been an absolute role model through her pregnancy and shortly after the arrival of her baby boy, she now returns to her favourite role as showstopper for the Lakme grand finale in February. LFW would've missed our golden girl," said Lakme's Head of Innovation, Purnima Lamba.
Kareena Kapoor was spotted at dinners and lunches right up until Taimur was born in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on December 20. The couple hosted a Christmas party days after taking their son home. Kareena is expected to film her new project Veere Di Wedding once her maternity leave ends.
Sai Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor married in 2012. Saif, who is divorced from actress Amrita Singh, has a daughter and son, named Sara and Ibrahim.
(With inputs from IANS)