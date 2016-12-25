Kareena Kapoor's Son Taimur Attends His First Christmas Party With Family

Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor and her son Taimur gave their guests a royal welcome to celebrate Christmas

  | December 25, 2016 15:39 IST (New Delhi)
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Taimur, born on December 20, is Kareena Kapoor's first child

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her newborn son Taimur Ali Khan Patuadi gave a royal welcome to guests at their Mumbai residence on Christmas Eve. Most of Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan's relatives made it to the do. Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Khemu, Sharmila Tagore and Saif's children Ibrahim and Sara (from Saif's marriage to Amrita Singh), Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor, sister Karisma and her children Samiera and Kiaan all signed the visitor's log. Dressed in their best, celebs enjoyed and ushered Christmas along with Kareena and her five-day old son Taimur, who arrived on December 20. Kareena was discharged from the hospital on December 22.

Amrita and Soha shared the inside pictures from the party and it looked amazing. Kareena, 36, wore red and she was glowing:
 
 

Theeeee girl gangggggg Merry xmas N we are backkk

A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

 

Because, a selfie with the host is mandatory:
 
 

Yeahhhh baby

A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on


Paparazzi was waiting outside Kareena and Saif's place to photograph the arriving guests too. Karisma looked classy in Givenchy dress paired with Paul Andrew stilettoes and Anya Hindmarch clutch. She waved to the shutterbugs while her daughter Sameira and Kiaan smiled.
 
karisma kapoor

Karisma Kapoor came with her children Samiera and Kiaan


Soha Ali Khan looked uber-chic in a Shahin Mannan outfit. Kunal Khemu added a red tie to his casual outfit to complement the Christmas theme.

soha ali khan

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu dressed up according to Christmas theme


Malaika Arora suited up:
 
malaika arora khan

Malaika Arora was also spotted at a church in Mumbai


Amrita Arora looked stunning in an olive green Deme dress paired with Aquazzura pumps and Christian Louboutin sling. She arrive hand-in-hand with her husband Shakeel Ladakh.
 
amrira

Amrita Arora looked superb in green


Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor and actor Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal came bearing gifts.
 
kapoors

Kapoors put on the party shoes


Babita arrived in red.
 
reema jain

Kareena's mother Babita arrives for the party


Sharmila Tagore wore a yellow suit. We also got a glimpse of Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan arriving at the do.
 
khans

Sharmila Tagore and Saba were all set for the party


Saif and Ibrahim attended to their guests pretty well.
 
saif ibrahim

Hosts Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim meet the paparazzi


Saif Ali Khan married actress Kareena Kapoor in 2012. Taimur, born on December 20, is the couple's first child together. Hours after the couple announced the child's name, social media erupted with tweets questioning their choice of name - everyone thought it resembled the name of Mongol invader Timur or Tamarlane, who destroyed Delhi in the 14th century. Rishi Kapoor slammed the trolls in a tweet and said: "Mind your business, it's got nothing to do with you. Parents wish."

On Christmas Eve, Kareena and her sister Karisma usually attend Christmas Mass with their mother Babita. However, this year they departed from tradition and gave little nawab Taimur his first ever Christmas party.

