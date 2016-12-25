Kareena Kapoor's Son Taimur Attends His First Christmas Party With Family

Amrita and Soha shared the inside pictures from the party and it looked amazing. Kareena, 36, wore red and she was glowing:
Merry Christmas boys and girls! May your presents be a happy and loving family all wrapped up in each other!! pic.twitter.com/neIafMVW12? Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) December 25, 2016
Because, a selfie with the host is mandatory:
Paparazzi was waiting outside Kareena and Saif's place to photograph the arriving guests too. Karisma looked classy in Givenchy dress paired with Paul Andrew stilettoes and Anya Hindmarch clutch. She waved to the shutterbugs while her daughter Sameira and Kiaan smiled.
Soha Ali Khan looked uber-chic in a Shahin Mannan outfit. Kunal Khemu added a red tie to his casual outfit to complement the Christmas theme.
Malaika Arora suited up:
Amrita Arora looked stunning in an olive green Deme dress paired with Aquazzura pumps and Christian Louboutin sling. She arrive hand-in-hand with her husband Shakeel Ladakh.
Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor and actor Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal came bearing gifts.
Babita arrived in red.
Sharmila Tagore wore a yellow suit. We also got a glimpse of Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan arriving at the do.
Saif and Ibrahim attended to their guests pretty well.
Saif Ali Khan married actress Kareena Kapoor in 2012. Taimur, born on December 20, is the couple's first child together. Hours after the couple announced the child's name, social media erupted with tweets questioning their choice of name - everyone thought it resembled the name of Mongol invader Timur or Tamarlane, who destroyed Delhi in the 14th century. Rishi Kapoor slammed the trolls in a tweet and said: "Mind your business, it's got nothing to do with you. Parents wish."
On Christmas Eve, Kareena and her sister Karisma usually attend Christmas Mass with their mother Babita. However, this year they departed from tradition and gave little nawab Taimur his first ever Christmas party.