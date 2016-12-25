Kareena Kapoor's Son Taimur Attends His First Christmas Party With Family

Theeeee girl gangggggg Merry xmas N we are backkk A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Dec 24, 2016 at 11:39am PST

Merry Christmas boys and girls! May your presents be a happy and loving family all wrapped up in each other!! pic.twitter.com/neIafMVW12 ? Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) December 25, 2016

Yeahhhh baby A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Dec 24, 2016 at 1:27pm PST

Karisma Kapoor came with her children Samiera and Kiaan

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her newborn son Taimur Ali Khan Patuadi gave a royal welcome to guests at their Mumbai residence on Christmas Eve. Most of Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan's relatives made it to the do. Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Khemu, Sharmila Tagore and Saif's children Ibrahim and Sara (from Saif's marriage to Amrita Singh), Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor, sister Karisma and her children Samiera and Kiaan all signed the visitor's log. Dressed in their best, celebs enjoyed and ushered Christmas along with Kareena and her five-day old son Taimur, who arrived on December 20. Kareena was discharged from the hospital on December 22.Amrita and Soha shared the inside pictures from the party and it looked amazing. Kareena, 36, wore red and she was glowing:Because, a selfie with the host is mandatory:Paparazzi was waiting outside Kareena and Saif's place to photograph the arriving guests too. Karisma looked classy in Givenchy dress paired with Paul Andrew stilettoes and Anya Hindmarch clutch. She waved to the shutterbugs while her daughter Sameira and Kiaan smiled.



Soha Ali Khan looked uber-chic in a Shahin Mannan outfit. Kunal Khemu added a red tie to his casual outfit to complement the Christmas theme.





Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu dressed up according to Christmas theme

Malaika Arora was also spotted at a church in Mumbai

Amrita Arora looked superb in green

Kapoors put on the party shoes

Kareena's mother Babita arrives for the party

Sharmila Tagore and Saba were all set for the party

Hosts Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim meet the paparazzi