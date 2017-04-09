Advertisement
Karisma Kapoor Invites Summer Vibes To Instagram. See Pics

Karisma Kapoor was in an absolute mood to relax and spared a moment to share a selfie on Instagram, which is making some of us very, very jealous

  April 09, 2017
Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor shared a selfie on Sunday (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

  • Karisma Kapoor shared a selfie on Sunday
  • Karisma, Kareena and Babita had a family lunch on Saturday
  • Karisma is currently rumoured to be dating Sandeep Toshniwal
The Kapoor sisters - Kareena and Karisma - often sets the heat soaring off the charts. Actress Karisma Kapoor had a perfect Sunday, or so it seems. The actress, 42, was in an absolute mood to relax and spared a moment to share a selfie on Instagram, which is making some of us very, very jealous. Dressed in a monochrome swim-wear, Karisma sported a soothing red lip-colour and over-sized shades. Her caption says she officially welcomed summer with this selfie: "Sundays be like #summertime #Sunday #summerishere (sic)." Karisma Kapoor also indulged in a family lunch with mother Babita and Kareena on Saturday. The sisters were clearly on a selfie spree, the result of which has been produced below.

But first, Karisma's Sunday selfie:
 
 

Sundays be like #summertime#sunday#summerishere

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on



Saturdays for Karisma and Kareena be like:
 
 

#lunchwithmam #familytime#familylove #aboutlunch#saturdays

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on


Karisma and Kareena were recently vacationing in London, from where the Raja Hindustani actress shared regular updates. Karisma and Kareena also hung out with their Mumbai friends after touching base in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Kareena attended Karan Johar's party on Saturday night with husband Saif Ali Khan, where Karisma was not spotted.

Inside Karisma's London holiday:
 
 

Who's ur favourite shopping partner ? #sistersquadgoals#sisterlove#londo

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on


 
 

#milanmoments#italiandiarie

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on



Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor is often photographed with her rumoured boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal - Karisma and Sandeep were spotted arriving together at her granduncle Shashi Kapoor's Mumbai residence for a family party. Karisma is divorced from businessman Sanjay Kapur and has two children, daughter Samiera, 11, and son Kiaan, 6.

Karisma Kapoor, who was once a popular Bollywood actress, is best remembered for films like Raja Hindustani, Zubeidaa, Biwi No.1, Dil To Pagal Hai and Andaz Apna Apna. Karisma is expected to feature in a cameo in Judwaa 2, the remake of her 1997 original film.
 

 

