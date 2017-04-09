Karisma Kapoor Invites Summer Vibes To Instagram. See Pics

But first, Karisma's Sunday selfie:
Saturdays for Karisma and Kareena be like:
Karisma and Kareena were recently vacationing in London, from where the Raja Hindustani actress shared regular updates. Karisma and Kareena also hung out with their Mumbai friends after touching base in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Kareena attended Karan Johar's party on Saturday night with husband Saif Ali Khan, where Karisma was not spotted.
Inside Karisma's London holiday:
Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor is often photographed with her rumoured boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal - Karisma and Sandeep were spotted arriving together at her granduncle Shashi Kapoor's Mumbai residence for a family party. Karisma is divorced from businessman Sanjay Kapur and has two children, daughter Samiera, 11, and son Kiaan, 6.
Karisma Kapoor, who was once a popular Bollywood actress, is best remembered for films like Raja Hindustani, Zubeidaa, Biwi No.1, Dil To Pagal Hai and Andaz Apna Apna. Karisma is expected to feature in a cameo in Judwaa 2, the remake of her 1997 original film.