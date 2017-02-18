Karisma Kapoor Spotted With Rumoured Boyfriend At Family Get-Together. See Pics

Here are pics of Karisma and Sandeep Toshniwal arriving together:
As it was a family get-together there were many other Kapoors spotted at Shashi Kapoor's place. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan came together.
Rangoon star Saif Ali Khan recently fine-tuned his culinarian skills for the upcoming remake of Hollywood film Chef and he was... well, the chef for the evening. Ranbir Kapoor and Kunal Kapoor joined him. Karisma instagrammed a picture collage which gave away the highlights of the evening.
Saif's daughter Sara (from his first wife Amrita Singh) was also at the party. Sara Ali Khan, 23, is reportedly almost set for her Bollywood debut. Her brothers Ibrahim, 15, and baby Taimur were not photographed.
Ranbir Kapoor also invited his director friend Ayan Mukherji to the do.
Ranbir is making Dragon with Ayan which co-stars Alia Bhatt. Earlier, they've made Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Wake Up Sid together.