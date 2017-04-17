Karisma Kapoor's Date With Rumoured Boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal. Here Are Pics

Check out the pictures here:
Here is Karisma and Sandeep picture at Shashi Kapoor's party:
Karisma Kapoor, daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, was granted a divorce from estranged husband Sunjay Kapur in 2016. They have two children - daughter Samaira, 13, and son Kiaan Raj Kapoor, 7. Karisma and Sunjay married in 2003 in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. After the wedding, Karisma Kapoor moved to Delhi and quit acting for a while. However, after separating in 2014, the Judwaa actress shifted base back to Mumbai.
Meanwhile, Sunjay Kapur, a businessman, married model-turned-actress Priya Sachdev in a private ceremony in Delhi last Friday.
Karisma Kapoor is the star of films like Raja Hindustani, Fiza and Shakti. She was last seen in Vikram Bhatt's Dangerous Ishhq. She is expected to do a cameo in Judwaa 2, a sequel to her 1997 blockbuster film Judwaa, co-starring Salman Khan and Rambha. Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu feature in Judwaa 2. The film is expected to hit the theatres in September.