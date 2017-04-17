Advertisement
Karisma Kapoor's Date With Rumoured Boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal. Here Are Pics

Karisma Kapoor was spotted in Bandra with rumoured boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal on Sunday evening

  | April 17, 2017 15:52 IST (New Delhi)
Karisma Kapooor

Karisma Kapoor and Sandeep Toshniwal in Mumbai

Highlights

  • Karisma looked pretty in a black top and pink lip colour to go
  • Sandeep is the CEO of a pharmaceutical company
  • Karisma and Sandeep were last photographed at Shashi Kapoor's party
Actress Karisma Kapoor was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai with rumoured boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal on Sunday evening. Karisma, 42, looked pretty in a black top, pink lips providing a pop of colour, while Sandeep, who accompanied the actress in the same car, was dressed in shirt and denims. Sandeep Toshniwal is the CEO of a pharmaceutical company and is reportedly separated from his wife. This is the third time Karisma and Sandeep have been photographed together and neither have acknowledged a romance. Earlier in February, Sandeep attended Karisma's father Randhir Kapoor's 70th birthday party. Later in the month, the rumoured couple were photographed at veteran actor Shashi Kapoor's residence for a Kapoor family get-together.

Check out the pictures here:
 
karisma

Karisma photographed on her way to the restaurant

 
karisma

Sandeep accompanied Karisma in the same car,


Here is Karisma and Sandeep picture at Shashi Kapoor's party:
 
karisma

Karisma and Sandeep have reportedly been dating for some time now


Karisma Kapoor, daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, was granted a divorce from estranged husband Sunjay Kapur in 2016. They have two children - daughter Samaira, 13, and son Kiaan Raj Kapoor, 7. Karisma and Sunjay married in 2003 in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. After the wedding, Karisma Kapoor moved to Delhi and quit acting for a while. However, after separating in 2014, the Judwaa actress shifted base back to Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Sunjay Kapur, a businessman, married model-turned-actress Priya Sachdev in a private ceremony in Delhi last Friday.

Karisma Kapoor is the star of films like Raja Hindustani, Fiza and Shakti. She was last seen in Vikram Bhatt's Dangerous Ishhq. She is expected to do a cameo in Judwaa 2, a sequel to her 1997 blockbuster film Judwaa, co-starring Salman Khan and Rambha. Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu feature in Judwaa 2. The film is expected to hit the theatres in September.
 

 

