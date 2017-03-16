Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur Is Reportedly Marrying Priya Sachdev

Actress Karisma Kapoor
's ex-husband and industrialist Sunjay Kapur is all set to marry model and rumoured girlfriend Priya Sachdev, reports Times Of India
. Karisma and Sunjay ended their 13 years of marriage in June last year. TOI
reports that Sunjay and Priya will be getting married in a civil ceremony in New York in April. Only family members and a select few friends have been informed about the wedding and they are already making travel plans to New York. Karisma Kapur married Sunjay Kapur in September 2013. The couple have two children together- daughter Samaira, 12 and son Kiaan Raj Kapoor, 7. In 2014, Karisma moved out of Sunjay's house in 2010 and shifted her base from Mumbai to Delhi. A couple of years later, the couple decided to end their marriage and the divorce was granted in 2016. The custody of their two children was given to Karisma, 42.
"Both Sunjay and his family do not want to talk about the wedding. The divorce battle wasn't easy for them. It will be just a civil ceremony in New York and only close friends who have known Sunjay and the family for years are aware of this," TOI
quoted a source as saying.
This will be Sunjay's third marriage and Priya's second. She was earlier married to hotelier Vikram Chatwal. The 41-year-old actress has appeared in the film Neal 'n' Nikki
.
Karisma Kapoor, daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita
, made her acting debut in the year 1991 with Prem Qaidi
. She is best known for her work in Raja Hindustani
, Fiza
and Shakti
. She has done many comedy genre films with Govinda. In 2012, she made a comeback with Vikram Bhatt's supernatural thriller Dangerous Ishhq
. She is expected to do a cameo in Judwaa 2
, a sequel to her and Salman Khan's film.