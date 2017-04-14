Advertisement
Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur Marries Priya Sachdev. See Pic

Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev reportedly met in New York and have been dating for five years

  | April 14, 2017 15:49 IST (New Delhi)
Sunjay Kapoor

Sunjay Kapur photographed with Priya Sachdeva. (Image courtesy: Charu Sachdev)

Highlights

  • Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev opted for a registered marriage
  • It was a small, family-only ceremony in New Delhi
  • They may host a reception in New York later
Actress Karsima Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur married model Priya Sachdeva in a private ceremony in Delhi on April 13, reports Mumbai Mirror. Sunjay was married to Karisma from 2003-2016 and they have two children together - daughter, Samiera Kapoor, 12 and son, Kiaan Raj Kapoor, 7. On Friday Priya's sister Charu shared an image of Sunjay and Priya with her father Ashik Sachdev. Charu shared the image from an unverified account and captioned the pic: "Mr & Mrs J ! #love (sic)." Priya looked wore broght red and orange suit with heavy jhumkas while Sunjay was dressed in white shirt kurta and churidaar.

Here's the picture Charu Sachdev shared on Instagram:
 
 

Mr & Mrs J ! #love

A post shared by charusachdev (@charusachdev) on



Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdeva met in New York and have reportedly been dating for almost five years. Sunjay and Priya opted for a quite registered marriage which will be followed by a ceremony in New York, reports Mumbai Mirror. Only Sunjay and Priya's closest friends knew they were getting married, the report added.

This is Priya Sachdeva's second and Sunjay's third marriage. Priya was earlier married to actor-hotelier Vikram Chatwal. Vikram has featured in Bollywood film Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.

Priya was reportedly by Sunjay's side while he was getting a divorce from Karisma Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor moved out of Sunjay's Delhi residence. She permanently moved to Mumbai in 2014 and were formally divorced two years later in 2016.

Karisma Kapoor, star of movies like Raja Hindustani, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Biwi No.1 and Zubeidaa, was last seen in 2012's Dangerous Ishhq. She has a cameo in upcoming film Judwaa 2.

 

