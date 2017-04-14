Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur Marries Priya Sachdev. See Pic

Here's the picture Charu Sachdev shared on Instagram:
Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdeva met in New York and have reportedly been dating for almost five years. Sunjay and Priya opted for a quite registered marriage which will be followed by a ceremony in New York, reports Mumbai Mirror. Only Sunjay and Priya's closest friends knew they were getting married, the report added.
This is Priya Sachdeva's second and Sunjay's third marriage. Priya was earlier married to actor-hotelier Vikram Chatwal. Vikram has featured in Bollywood film Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.
Priya was reportedly by Sunjay's side while he was getting a divorce from Karisma Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor moved out of Sunjay's Delhi residence. She permanently moved to Mumbai in 2014 and were formally divorced two years later in 2016.
Karisma Kapoor, star of movies like Raja Hindustani, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Biwi No.1 and Zubeidaa, was last seen in 2012's Dangerous Ishhq. She has a cameo in upcoming film Judwaa 2.