Katrina Kaif Has Proof That Aditya Chopra 'Exists'

Katrina Kaif's latest post on Instagram about director Aditya Chopra is witty and funny

  | May 02, 2017 21:54 IST (New Delhi)
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif will be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai (Image Courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif seems to be on a roll on Instagram. The Ek Tha Tiger actress, who joined Instagram last week, has been keeping us up-to-date with her activities - the latest is a picture of her with the Tiger Zinda Hai crew, including director Ali Abbas Zafar, playing a board game at the Yash Raj Film studios. The actress, who until very recently refrained from being a part of social media, used a funny hashtag to mention filmmaker Aditya Chopra, who clicked the picture. She wrote, "Hard at work, prep time for Tiger Zinda Hai at YRF. Photography by Aditya Chopra #adityachopradoesexist." Well, looks like Katrina is getting it right with the hashtags already.

Aditya Chopra, who is known to be media shy, is hardly photographed. Katrina's funny hashtag just nailed it.

Katrina got a grand welcome on Instagram after she joined it. From Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar to Alia Bhatt - Bollywood welcomed the Rajneeti actress with all its warmth. Actor Arjun Kapoor also shared a major throwback picture of him with Katrina and it wrote, "Next to the stud on the left is this girl who's now on Instagram. She's apparently quite popular these days."
 

Here are some of the posts from the superstars.
 
 

Der aaye Durust aaye! Welcome to the random world of Instagram @katrinakaif !

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 


Katrina made her debut on Facebook on her birthday, July 16, last year.

Katrina is waiting for the release of Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Ek Tha Tiger's sequel Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Salman Khan.

 

