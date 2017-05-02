Katrina Kaif Has Proof That Aditya Chopra 'Exists'

Aditya Chopra, who is known to be media shy, is hardly photographed. Katrina's funny hashtag just nailed it.
Katrina got a grand welcome on Instagram after she joined it. From Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar to Alia Bhatt - Bollywood welcomed the Rajneeti actress with all its warmth. Actor Arjun Kapoor also shared a major throwback picture of him with Katrina and it wrote, "Next to the stud on the left is this girl who's now on Instagram. She's apparently quite popular these days."
Here are some of the posts from the superstars.
Katrina made her debut on Facebook on her birthday, July 16, last year.
Katrina is waiting for the release of Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Ek Tha Tiger's sequel Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Salman Khan.