Katrina Kaif Has Proof That Aditya Chopra 'Exists'

Next to the stud on the left is this girl who's now on Instagram... she's apparently quite popular these days @katrinakaif check her account out & maybe follow her even... A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on May 1, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

Der aaye Durust aaye! Welcome to the random world of Instagram @katrinakaif ! A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Apr 29, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

Before I drop her on her head please welcome the last member of Bollywood to join instagram The Sensational Katrina Kaif @katrinakaif! Show her some love coz love is all she needs A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Apr 27, 2017 at 5:21am PDT

Katrina Kaif seems to be on a roll on Instagram. Theactress, who joined Instagram last week, has been keeping us up-to-date with her activities - the latest is a picture of her with thecrew, including director Ali Abbas Zafar, playing a board game at the Yash Raj Film studios. The actress, who until very recently refrained from being a part of social media, used a funny hashtag to mention filmmaker Aditya Chopra, who clicked the picture. She wrote, "Hard at work, prep time for Tiger Zinda Hai at YRF. Photography by Aditya Chopra #adityachopradoesexist." Well, looks like Katrina is getting it right with the hashtags already.Aditya Chopra, who is known to be media shy, is hardly photographed. Katrina's funny hashtag just nailed it.Katrina got a grand welcome on Instagram after she joined it. From Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar to Alia Bhatt - Bollywood welcomed theactress with all its warmth. Actor Arjun Kapoor also shared a major throwback picture of him with Katrina and it wrote, "Next to the stud on the left is this girl who's now on Instagram. She's apparently quite popular these days."Here are some of the posts from the superstars.Katrina made her debut on Facebook on her birthday, July 16, last year.Katrina is waiting for the release of Anurag Basu'sco-starring Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen insequel. The film is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Salman Khan.