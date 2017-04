Katrina Kaif Is Now On Instagram, Welcomed By Salman Khan And Alia Bhatt

Pls instantly welcome on insta The Tigeress Zinda hai @katrinakaif A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Apr 27, 2017 at 2:47am PDT

And finally we have managed to get @katrinakaif on Instagram!!!! Wohoooo please welcome my dear friend with lots and lots of love A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Apr 27, 2017 at 3:14am PDT

Guess who is joining #instagram tomorrow?? She's hot ...she's beautiful and she will give you fitness goals like no one else!!! Any guesses? ? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 26, 2017

Katrina Kaif has finally made her debut on Instagram and her friends cannot keep calm already. Superstar Salman Khan welcomed Katrina with a picture of them from the sets ofon Instagram. He wrote, "Please instantly welcome on Instagram, The Tigress Zinda hai @katrinakaif." Katrina and Salman will be seen together in Tiger Zinda Hai, the sequel to Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Actress Alia Bhatt also posted a sweet message to welcome 'her friend'. Theactress reposted Katrina's first Instagram post and wrote, "And finally we have managed to get @katrinakaif on Instagram! Wohoooo! Please welcome my dear friend with lots and lots of love. (sic.)"Katrina, who had refrained from being a part of social media until very recently, posted a picture of her on the beach and dedicated it to 'new beginnings'. The actress wrote, "New beginnings, coming from my happy place #helloinstagram." In fact, filmmaker Karan Johar did the build-up on Wednesday, when he tweeted about a 'hot, beautiful and fitness freak' actress who was supposed to join Instagram today.Thedirector gave clues about the actress - 'she's hot, she's beautiful and she will give you fitness goals', for us to guess. He wrote, "Guess who is joining #Instagram tomorrow? She's hot, she's beautiful and she will give you fitness goals like no one else! Any guesses?"Barely created a few hours ago, theactress' account, @katrinakaif, already has 3,97,000 followers. Katrina made her debut on Facebook on her birthday, July 16, last year. Katrina is also waiting for the release of, starring Ranbir Kapoor. The film is directed by Anurag Basu.