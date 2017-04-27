Katrina Kaif Is Now On Instagram, Welcomed By Salman Khan And Alia Bhatt

Katrina, who had refrained from being a part of social media until very recently, posted a picture of her on the beach and dedicated it to 'new beginnings'. The actress wrote, "New beginnings, coming from my happy place #helloinstagram." In fact, filmmaker Karan Johar did the build-up on Wednesday, when he tweeted about a 'hot, beautiful and fitness freak' actress who was supposed to join Instagram today.
The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director gave clues about the actress - 'she's hot, she's beautiful and she will give you fitness goals', for us to guess. He wrote, "Guess who is joining #Instagram tomorrow? She's hot, she's beautiful and she will give you fitness goals like no one else! Any guesses?"
Barely created a few hours ago, the Baar Baar Dekho actress' account, @katrinakaif, already has 3,97,000 followers. Katrina made her debut on Facebook on her birthday, July 16, last year.
Katrina is also waiting for the release of Jagga Jasoos, starring Ranbir Kapoor. The film is directed by Anurag Basu.