Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Katrina Kaif Is Now On Instagram, Welcomed By Salman Khan And Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan post welcome messages for Katrina Kaif, who debuted on Instagram today

  | April 27, 2017 18:27 IST (New Delhi)
Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif already has 3,97,000 followers. (Image courtesy: Katrina Kaif)

Highlights

  • Please instantly welcome The Tigress Zinda hai,' Salman Khan wrote
  • Katrina made her debut on Facebook last year
  • She will next be seen in Jagga Jasoos
Katrina Kaif has finally made her debut on Instagram and her friends cannot keep calm already. Superstar Salman Khan welcomed Katrina with a picture of them from the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai on Instagram. He wrote, "Please instantly welcome on Instagram, The Tigress Zinda hai @katrinakaif." Katrina and Salman will be seen together inTiger Zinda Hai, the sequel to Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Actress Alia Bhatt also posted a sweet message to welcome 'her friend'. The Highway actress reposted Katrina's first Instagram post and wrote, "And finally we have managed to get @katrinakaif on Instagram! Wohoooo! Please welcome my dear friend with lots and lots of love. (sic.)"
 
 

Pls instantly welcome on insta The Tigeress Zinda hai @katrinakaif

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

 


Katrina, who had refrained from being a part of social media until very recently, posted a picture of her on the beach and dedicated it to 'new beginnings'. The actress wrote, "New beginnings, coming from my happy place #helloinstagram." In fact, filmmaker Karan Johar did the build-up on Wednesday, when he tweeted about a 'hot, beautiful and fitness freak' actress who was supposed to join Instagram today.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director gave clues about the actress - 'she's hot, she's beautiful and she will give you fitness goals', for us to guess. He wrote, "Guess who is joining #Instagram tomorrow? She's hot, she's beautiful and she will give you fitness goals like no one else! Any guesses?"
 

Barely created a few hours ago, the Baar Baar Dekho actress' account, @katrinakaif, already has 3,97,000 followers. Katrina made her debut on Facebook on her birthday, July 16, last year.

Katrina is also waiting for the release of Jagga Jasoos, starring Ranbir Kapoor. The film is directed by Anurag Basu.

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement