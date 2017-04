Katrina Kaif Makes Pancakes, Mini Mathur Calls It a 'Miracle'

Miracle on #TheMiniTruck ..super proud of my friend Katrina Kaif who I didn't think would beat an egg.. but made some fabulous fresh coconut pancakes with ginger & chilli infused maple syrup ! Coming soon @indiafoodnetwork @emmayentertainment A post shared by Mini Mathur (@minimathur) on Apr 12, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT

Actress Katrina Kaif recently shot for an episode of TV presenter Mini Mathur's upcoming cookery cum chat show series. Mini Mathur, wife of filmmaker Kabir Khan, shared a picture collage from the sets and captioned it: "Miracle on #TheMiniTruck ..Katrina Kaif who I didn't think would beat an egg, made some fabulous fresh coconut pancakes with ginger & chilli infused maple syrup! (sic)" Sounds yummy. Katrina Kaif has featured in the Kabir Khan-directedand. They may be collaborating for a fourth film.Katrina Kaif was last seen in 2016 filmand is awaiting the release of, co-starring her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is in talks with Mini's husband Kabir Khan for a new project, which may also include herco-star Hrithik Roshan. The project is still in nascent stage and the cast hasn't been finalised . "Yes I have spoken to Hrithik and Katrina but there is no project as such which is being reported about," Kabir Khan told news agency PTI.Katrina is busy filming Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai , co-starring Salman Khan. The film is a sequel to, which was directed by Kabir Khan. Ali Abbas Zafar, who last directed Salman Khan intold news agency PTI that Katrina is currently taking formal training in hand-to-hand combat and other forms to start filming her action sequences with Salman Khan. "Katrina will be going through a rigorous training programme in hand-to-hand fighting along with Kali knife fighting with specialised trainers from the UK and LA," he said.