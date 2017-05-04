Katrina Kaif, Please Stop. There's Just So Much Awesomeness We Can Take

Katrina Kaif has been photographed by Mario Testino
She shared sultry pictures from the photoshoot on Instagram
Katrina is the first celebrity to have featured in his 'Towel Series'
Katrina Kaif's Instagram debut was immediately followed by a glimpse of an exclusive photoshoot by internationally acclaimed Peruvian fashion photographer Mario Testino. If one picture from the photographer's 'Towel Series' was not enough, Katrina shared some more recently. Her Instagram feed is on fire. The Internet has been sent into a meltdown. And we can't keep calm. The captions of Katrina's posts reveal that Mario Testino has been roped in for Katrina's photoshoot particularly for a fashion magazine. Katrina features in uber-stylish swimsuits in the pictures, in which she has been styled with much swag. Can you pull-off a crushed white shirt thrown casually over a blue swimsuit? Katrina can. Would you opt for a statement anklet with white swimwear? Katrina did.
Katrina's jewellery is courtesy tribal-inspired designer collection Pebble London with swimwear from ARAKS couture and the shelves of Melissa Odabash. The complementary white shirt is from the studios of apparel brand Gieves & Hawkes.
Check out Katrina's pictures from the sultry photoshoot:
Previously, Katrina, who is the first Bollywood celebrity to feature in Mario Testino's 'Towel Series,' thanked him for the photoshoot, which quickly went viral. "Thank you Mario Testino for the wonderful experience of shooting for the legendary Towel Series," Katrina wrote on Instagram.