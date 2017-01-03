Katrina Kaif Welcomes Aditya Roy Kapur On Facebook, Trends

Katrina, who joined Facebook when her film Baar baar Dekho was nearing release, posted the message with a picture:
Salman Khan, Katrina's mentor and co-star of films like Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya and Ek Tha Tiger, followed suit:
Aditya Roy Kapur stars in Shaad Ali's film OK Jaanu which is a remake of Mani Ratnam's hit Tamil film OK Kanmani. The film is produced by Karan Johar and the film's music is given by A R Rahman. OK Jaanu is releasing on January 13.
Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is all set for the release of her film Jagga Jasoos, which should have releases ages ago. She co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor in the Anurag Basu-directed film. Jagga Josoos' trailer released recently and it seemed straight out of a fairyland. Critics and movie-goers are impressed by the initial glimpse. After Jagga Jasoos, Katrina will get busy with Tiger Zinda Hai, the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger. The film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Salman Khan.