Katrina Kaif Welcomes Aditya Roy Kapur On Facebook, Trends

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is now six-month-old on social networking site Facebook and thinks she's learned enough to help out her friend andco-star Aditya Roy Kapur, who joined the social media site recently. Aditya, who is gearing up for the release ofopposite Shraddha Kapoor, joined Facebook on Monday and interacted with his fans. One-day old on Facebook and Aditya is already trending for his latest attempt at being social media savvy. He was also welcomed to Facebook by Katrina Kaif , whose message won our hearts. She wrote: "Welcome Aditya Roy Kapur, if you ever need any advice, please ask, now that I am a six month old Facebook veteran."Katrina, who joined Facebook when her filmwas nearing release, posted the message with a picture:Salman Khan, Katrina's mentor and co-star of films likeand, followed suit:Aditya Roy Kapur stars in Shaad Ali's filmwhich is a remake of Mani Ratnam's hit Tamil film. The film is produced by Karan Johar and the film's music is given by A R Rahman.is releasing on January 13.Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is all set for the release of her film, which should have releases ages ago. She co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor in the Anurag Basu-directed film.' trailer released recently and it seemed straight out of a fairyland. Critics and movie-goers are impressed by the initial glimpse. After, Katrina will get busy with, the sequel of. The film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Salman Khan.