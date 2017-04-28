Katrina Kaif's Latest Photoshoot Goes Viral. No Surprises Here

Check out Katrina's picture here:
Katrina Kaif's Instagram debut is already a hit. Within 24 hours, the actress got more than 9 lakh followers. Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed her.
Few days ago, Katrina, though a Facebook post, revealed that she's getting a new apartment. Not only this, the actress sent out an open invitation to all her fans to be her guest. Confused? Here's Katrina's post:
Last seen in 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho, Katrina is currently awaiting the release of her long-delayed project Jagga Jasoos, opposite rumoured ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Jagga Jasoos is directed by Anurag Basu.
Katrina Kaif is also working on Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan. The film is a sequel to their 2012 hit film Ek Tha Tiger. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film releases on Christmas this year.