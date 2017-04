Katrina Kaif's Latest Photoshoot Goes Viral. No Surprises Here

Thank you @mariotestino for the wonderful experience of shooting for the legendary #TowelSeries ... You must come see us again soon . Here u go @anaitashroffadajania A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 27, 2017 at 11:21pm PDT

Actress Katrina Kaif, who debuted on Instagram just yesterday , has become the first Bollywood star to be featured in Peruvian photographer Mario Testino's Towel Series. Katrina, 33, looks extremely stunning as she posed for Mr Testino. "Thank you Mario Testino for the wonderful experience of shooting for the legendary Towel Series. You must come see us again soon," she captioned her post. For the Towel Series, Mario Testino has shot several international celebrities like Britney Spears, Kristen Stewart, Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner and Katrina's photograph is the 135th image of a towel-clad celebrity featuring on the series. Mr Testino's maiden visit to India was in January this year.Check out Katrina's picture here:Katrina Kaif's Instagram debut is already a hit. Within 24 hours, the actress got more than 9 lakh followers. Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed her.Few days ago, Katrina, though a Facebook post, revealed that she's getting a new apartment . Not only this, the actress sent out an open invitation to all her fans to be her guest. Confused? Here's Katrina's post:Last seen in 2016 film, Katrina is currently awaiting the release of her long-delayed project, opposite rumoured ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.is directed by Anurag Basu.Katrina Kaif is also working onwith Salman Khan. The film is a sequel to their 2012 hit film. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film releases on Christmas this year.