Katrina Kaif's Latest Photoshoot Goes Viral. No Surprises Here

Katrina Kaif has become the first Bollywood star to be featured in Peruvian photographer Mario Testino's Towel Series

  | April 28, 2017 21:09 IST (New Delhi)
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Baar Baar Dekho (Courtesy: KatrinaKaif)

Highlights

  • "Thank you Mario Testino for the wonderful experience," wrote Katrina
  • Mario Testino has shot celebrities like Britney Spears and Selena Gomez
  • Katrina Kaif will be seen in Jagga Jasoos and Tiger Zinda Hai this year
Actress Katrina Kaif, who debuted on Instagram just yesterday, has become the first Bollywood star to be featured in Peruvian photographer Mario Testino's Towel Series. Katrina, 33, looks extremely stunning as she posed for Mr Testino. "Thank you Mario Testino for the wonderful experience of shooting for the legendary Towel Series. You must come see us again soon," she captioned her post. For the Towel Series, Mario Testino has shot several international celebrities like Britney Spears, Kristen Stewart, Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner and Katrina's photograph is the 135th image of a towel-clad celebrity featuring on the series. Mr Testino's maiden visit to India was in January this year.

Check out Katrina's picture here:
 


Katrina Kaif's Instagram debut is already a hit. Within 24 hours, the actress got more than 9 lakh followers. Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed her.

Few days ago, Katrina, though a Facebook post, revealed that she's getting a new apartment. Not only this, the actress sent out an open invitation to all her fans to be her guest. Confused? Here's Katrina's post:
 
 
 


Last seen in 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho, Katrina is currently awaiting the release of her long-delayed project Jagga Jasoos, opposite rumoured ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Jagga Jasoos is directed by Anurag Basu.

Katrina Kaif is also working on Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan. The film is a sequel to their 2012 hit film Ek Tha Tiger. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film releases on Christmas this year.
 

 

