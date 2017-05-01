Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Katrina Kaif's Monday Blues Are Same As Yours. See Her Instagram For Proof

Katrina Kaif instagrammed a picture of herself multitasking while getting ready for work

  | May 01, 2017 14:00 IST (New Delhi)
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif joined Instagram last week. (Image courtesy: Katrina Kaif)

Highlights

  • Katrina's Instargam posts are infused with humour
  • Katrina Kaif said she 'loves' to click pictures and share them with fans
  • Her upcoming films are Jagga Jasoos and Tiger Zinda Hai
Actress Katrina Kaif may be new to Instagram but the actress knows how to keep her followers amused. The 34-year-old actress joined the photo sharing app a few days ago and has been posting one picture a day infused with humour. Her latest picture captures the true feeling of Monday blues - the struggle to find 'inner peace' while multitasking to get ready for work. The Baar Baar Dekho actress shared a picture in which she stands in a yoga asana reading a book. Her t-shirt says 'troublemaker' but caption contradicts the mood: "Finding inner peace ... (and information) whilst getting ready #multitasking #onlyanhourlate (sic)."

Here's Katrina's latest dose of laughter to clear the Monday blues.
 
 

Finding inner peace ... (and information) whilst getting ready #multitasking #onlyanhourlate

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on



Earlier Katrina pranked her Instagram followers by posting this photo carousel:
 
 

This is me in the morning .... #iwokeuplikethis .... (or maybe ...)

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on


Katrina Kaif setting fashion goals:
 
 

Blue pillow hat yellow salwar kameez ( gold sequins optional ) = #fashiongoals

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on



Katrina Kaif ended her social media exile last year by joining Facebook, in time to promote her film Baar Baar Dekho. She joined Instagram last week and received a filmy welcome from Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh. Of joining Instagram, Katrina told news agency IANS: "Now, that I joined Instagram I will be uploading lot of pictures, I love this idea of clicking pictures and sharing them with fans."

Katrina Kaif was last seen in 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho with Sidharth Malhotra. The same year she co-starred with Aditya Roy Kapur in Fitoor. Katrina is now awaiting the release of Jagga Jasoos, which has been rescheduled many times.

Katrina is also filming Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is a sequel to 2012's Ek Tha Tiger.

(With IANS inputs)

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement