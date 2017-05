Katrina Kaif's Monday Blues Are Same As Yours. See Her Instagram For Proof

Finding inner peace ... (and information) whilst getting ready #multitasking #onlyanhourlate A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 30, 2017 at 11:28pm PDT

This is me in the morning .... #iwokeuplikethis .... (or maybe ...) A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 28, 2017 at 11:36pm PDT

Blue pillow hat yellow salwar kameez ( gold sequins optional ) = #fashiongoals A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 29, 2017 at 11:45pm PDT

Actress Katrina Kaif may be new to Instagram but the actress knows how to keep her followers amused. The 34-year-old actress joined the photo sharing app a few days ago and has been posting one picture a day infused with humour. Her latest picture captures the true feeling of Monday blues - the struggle to find 'inner peace' while multitasking to get ready for work. Theactress shared a picture in which she stands in a yogareading a book. Her t-shirt says 'troublemaker' but caption contradicts the mood: "Finding inner peace ... (and information) whilst getting ready #multitasking #onlyanhourlate (sic)."Here's Katrina's latest dose of laughter to clear the Monday blues.Earlier Katrina pranked her Instagram followers by posting this photo carousel:Katrina Kaif setting fashion goals:Katrina Kaif ended her social media exile last year by joining Facebook, in time to promote her film. She joined Instagram last week and received a filmy welcome from Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh. Of joining Instagram, Katrina told news agency IANS: "Now, that I joined Instagram I will be uploading lot of pictures, I love this idea of clicking pictures and sharing them with fans."Katrina Kaif was last seen in 2016 filmwith Sidharth Malhotra. The same year she co-starred with Aditya Roy Kapur in. Katrina is now awaiting the release of, which has been rescheduled many times.Katrina is also filmingwith Salman Khan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is a sequel to 2012's(With IANS inputs)