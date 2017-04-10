Advertisement
Kim Sharma 'Penniless'? Actress Responds To Reports Husband Left Her Bankrupt

"I can't wrap my head around all these different angles," said Kim Sharma

  | April 10, 2017 18:33 IST (New Delhi)
Kim Sharma

Kim Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Mohabbatein (courtesy: XY)

Highlights

  • 'There is much ado about nothing,' says Kim Sharma
  • Kim Sharma has reportedly moved back to Mumbai
  • She was earlier settled in Kenya
Actress Kim Sharma returned from a Coldplay concert in Thailand to reports that she's been left 'penniless' after her marriage ended. Kim posted a series of tweets addressing reports that she's bankrupt and struggling for financial equilibrium after her husband Ali Punjani was unfaithful. "There is much ado about nothing," Kim Sharma tweeted, adding: "I can't wrap my head around all these different angles and "ground-breaking" details everyone seems to know so much about." Alleged details of Kim's private life were revealed by DNA which quoted a source as saying that "Ali left Kim as he got attracted to another woman" and that Kim Sharma is struggling to establish a business in Mumbai.
 
 
 

Kim Sharma also tagged these rumours as 'rubbish' and refused to make any more remarks while speaking to Pinkvilla. "It's all rubbish. I don't really want to comment on such rubbish stories," Pinkvilla quoted Kim as saying. The actress is reported to have moved back to Mumbai from Kenya, where she was living with her former husband and lacks financial security at the moment. It's not clear how much of this is 'rubbish' as Kim says. Kim Sharma and Ali Punjani married in 2010.

On Monday, Kim Sharma started featuring in headlines after the report published in DNA, in which a source also adds that Ali is now involved with another woman. "Ali left Kim as he got attracted to another woman. The irony is that when Ali met Kim, he was plump and not great-looking but now because he is in love, he has lost weight and looking great. But Kim is left with no money or financial security. Right now, she is looking to establish her business in Mumbai to provide for herself financially," DNA quoted the source as saying.

The source also added that Kim Sharma, who was the CEO of a Punjabi chain of hotels, has resigned from her position. "She is now a brand strategist and goes by the name Kimi Sharma (her real name). Kimi didn't just leave their home in Kenya behind, but her job as the CEO of Punjani's chain of hotels as well," DNA quoted the source as saying.

Kim Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Mohabbatein in 2000 and has starred in films like Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar and Zindaggi Rocks. She was last seen in a special appearance in 2009's Telugu hit Magadheera.
 

 

