Kirti Kulhari On Indu Sarkar: Pink Made Me Confident About Playing Lead Roles

Actress Kirti Kulhari, who was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan's critically acclaimed, said that her much-appreciated role in the film gave her confidence to star in a lead role. Kirti will next be seen playing a rebel poetess in Madhur Bhandarkar's co-starring Neil Nitin Mukesh . "I have always been very confident about myself as an actor. To carry a film on your shoulder you either have to be a star or a very good actor. I was confident about myself but postpeople felt I could carry a film on my shoulder. It was a huge responsibility. When I startedI was more than confident of doing the film," PTI quoted Kirti as saying.Kirti expectedly plays the role of a poetess who rebelled against certain social and political restrictions enforced during the Emergency, imposed by India's then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. "is set in the time of Emergency, I love period dramas and I love this space and the another reason for me to say yes to the film was it is a title role," PTI quoted Kirti as saying.Kirti said that she put in her best efforts to portray her character in the film . "There are very few films that have done justice to actors who stammer on screen. I tried my best to make the role as authentic as possible. I watched lot of videos where people are stammering. Also I had to understand Indu's life, what led to her stammering and how stammering has shaped her in life," PTI quoted Kirti as saying."It was a huge challenge. I hope I have done justice to my role and the film," PTI quoted Kirti as adding.Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar,will hit screens on July 21.(With PTI inputs)