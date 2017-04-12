Kirti Kulhari On Indu Sarkar: Pink Made Me Confident About Playing Lead Roles

Kirti expectedly plays the role of a poetess who rebelled against certain social and political restrictions enforced during the Emergency, imposed by India's then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. "Indu Sarkar is set in the time of Emergency, I love period dramas and I love this space and the another reason for me to say yes to the film was it is a title role," PTI quoted Kirti as saying.
Kirti said that she put in her best efforts to portray her character in the film. "There are very few films that have done justice to actors who stammer on screen. I tried my best to make the role as authentic as possible. I watched lot of videos where people are stammering. Also I had to understand Indu's life, what led to her stammering and how stammering has shaped her in life," PTI quoted Kirti as saying.
"It was a huge challenge. I hope I have done justice to my role and the film," PTI quoted Kirti as adding.
Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Indu Sarkar will hit screens on July 21.
