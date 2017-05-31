Konkona Sen Sharma Turned Out To Be A Better Director Than Actor: Vishal Bhardwaj

Since Vishal himself has made several films, which show different eras and places, he knows exactly how tough it must have been for Konkona to do that in her very first film as a director. "It's not easy to make a film and recreate the setting of a movie that's set in the past, this one is set in 1979. As a director, you have to look at minute details like hairstyles of your actors, costumes they wear, the cars they drive and so many other things - and she has handled all this with care."
Vishal Bhardwaj directed Konkona Sen Sharma in Omkara (2006) after that Konkona was seen in Talwar (2015), which Vishal Bhardwaj wrote and Meghna Gulzar directed.