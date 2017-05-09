Konkona Sen Sharma Is Trending For The Best Possible Reason

Check out Konkona Sen Sharma's Instagram post:
Alankrita Shrivastava, whose film was denied theatrical release and certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for its 'explicit' content and because it is 'lady-oriented,' was thrilled with Konkona's win and tweeted:
Yay! @konkonas wins best actress at @nyindianff for @lipstickmovie#lipstickundermyburkha? Alankrita (@alankrita601) May 8, 2017
After an intervention by the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT), Lipstick Under My Burkha was granted an 'A certificate.' FCAT said in a statement that the Censor Board 'misdirected' themselves in denying certification and directed CBFC to grant the film an 'A certificate' after 'voluntary and some additional cuts and deletions.' Meanwhile, director Shubhashish Bhutiani's Mukti Bhavan, which released last month, won Best Film award.
The official Twitter handle of the New York Indian Film Festival tweeted:
#NYIFF2017 Awards Winner Best Actress is @konkonas@chhabs@aroonshiv? NY Indian FilmFest (@nyindianff) May 8, 2017
#NYIFF2017 Awards Winner Best Director is Konkona Sensharma @konkonas@chhabs@aroonshiv? NY Indian FilmFest (@nyindianff) May 8, 2017
#NYIFF2017 Awards Winner Best Film is @MuktiBhawan@chhabs@aroonshiv? NY Indian FilmFest (@nyindianff) May 8, 2017
Lipstick Under My Burkha also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumar and Plabita Borthakur. The film revolves around four women of different ages in a small town in India.