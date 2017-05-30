Advertisement
Konkona Sen Sharma Says She 'Loves Being An Outsider'

Konkona Sen Sharma said belonging to a non-filmy background helps her get 'different perspective about things'

  | May 30, 2017 20:57 IST (New Delhi)
Konkona Sen Sharma

Konkona Sen Sharma last featured in 2016 movie Akira (Image courtesy: Konkona )

  • "I am not interested in industry trends," said Konkona
  • "I don't feel restricted in my own acting career," said Konkona
  • Konkona Sen Sharma's A Death In The Gunj is slated to release on June 2
Actress Konkona Sen Sharma, who is awaiting the release of her film Lipstick Under My Burkha, told news agency PTI that she 'loves being an outsider' in the film industry. The 37-year-old actress said belonging to a non-filmy background helps her get 'different perspective about things.' "In both Kolkata and Mumbai film industries, I am an outsider and I love this position. It gives me a great perspective," PTI quoted Konkona as saying. The Page 3 actress added that she's 'not interested in industry trends.' "I am not in the middle of things. I am not in the thick of things and I don't want to be. I am not interested in industry trends," Konkona told PTI.

Konkona Sen Sharma's A Death In The Gunj is scheduled to release in theatres on June 2. The film stars Vikrant Massey, Tillotama Shome, Tanuja, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh and Ranvir Shorey.

When asked about her decision to shift from acting to direction, the Wake up Sid actress said: "I would say there had been some films where I felt constrained. In other films I felt this was really an opportunity to get to work in a great film. So I have all kinds (of films) and I don't feel restricted in my own acting career."

"By and large one has to detach oneself from all processes when one is acting. They have to respect director's vision," she added.

Konkona told PTI that she decided to direct A Death In The Gunj as she 'felt strongly' about the story.

"I felt very strongly about this film (A Death In The Gunj). That's why this particular story came about," PTI quoted Konkona as saying.

The Ek Thi Daayan actress added that such films don't garner much support from the industry and the audience.

"If they do not come out and support different kind of films, how can we provide alternative content. It has to be supported by everyone, not just the director," PTI quoted Konkona as saying.

Konkona Sen Sharma last featured in 2016 movie Akira, starring Sonakshi Sinha.

(With PTI inputs)

 

