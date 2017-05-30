Konkona Sen Sharma Says She 'Loves Being An Outsider'

Konkona Sen Sharma's A Death In The Gunj is scheduled to release in theatres on June 2. The film stars Vikrant Massey, Tillotama Shome, Tanuja, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh and Ranvir Shorey.
When asked about her decision to shift from acting to direction, the Wake up Sid actress said: "I would say there had been some films where I felt constrained. In other films I felt this was really an opportunity to get to work in a great film. So I have all kinds (of films) and I don't feel restricted in my own acting career."
"By and large one has to detach oneself from all processes when one is acting. They have to respect director's vision," she added.
Konkona told PTI that she decided to direct A Death In The Gunj as she 'felt strongly' about the story.
"I felt very strongly about this film (A Death In The Gunj). That's why this particular story came about," PTI quoted Konkona as saying.
The Ek Thi Daayan actress added that such films don't garner much support from the industry and the audience.
"If they do not come out and support different kind of films, how can we provide alternative content. It has to be supported by everyone, not just the director," PTI quoted Konkona as saying.
Konkona Sen Sharma last featured in 2016 movie Akira, starring Sonakshi Sinha.
