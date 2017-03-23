Kunal Kapoor Will Co-Star With Akshay Kumar In Gold

So excited to collaborate with Excel, Reema Kagti and one of my fav actors Akshay Kumar, on this wonderful script. https://t.co/7x5qPS00LH ? kunal kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) March 23, 2017

That's right! While Im a fan of @akshaykumar sir & love @kagtireema 's films but Reports tht im playing his wife in the film #Gold not true. https://t.co/7emRUmrodv ? Anaarkali Aarahwaali (@ReallySwara) March 21, 2017

Nope. Not true :) But he was my first Bollywood crush and his was the only poster In my room thru my teen years.. https://t.co/FboiVM4ucp ? Anaarkali Aarahwaali (@ReallySwara) March 21, 2017