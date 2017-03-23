Kunal Kapoor Will Co-Star With Akshay Kumar In Gold

So excited to collaborate with Excel, Reema Kagti and one of my fav actors Akshay Kumar, on this wonderful script. https://t.co/7x5qPS00LH? kunal kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) March 23, 2017
A source associated with the film told timesofindia : "The actor will be training for five-six months before he begins shooting so that he can pull off the part of a professional hockey player. The film is expected to go on floors by July or August this year."
Earlier, reports suggested that Swara Bhaskar had been cast opposite Akshay Kumar in the film. However, the 28-year-old actress refuted the reports on Twitter. The Raanjhanaa actress wrote: "That's right! While I'm a fan of Akshay sir and love Reema Kagti's films, but reports that I'm playing his wife in the film Gold not true." She also added: "Nope. Not true. But he was my first Bollywood crush and his was the only poster in my room through my teen years."
That's right! While Im a fan of @akshaykumar sir & love @kagtireema 's films but Reports tht im playing his wife in the film #Gold not true. https://t.co/7emRUmrodv? Anaarkali Aarahwaali (@ReallySwara) March 21, 2017
Nope. Not true :) But he was my first Bollywood crush and his was the only poster In my room thru my teen years.. https://t.co/FboiVM4ucp? Anaarkali Aarahwaali (@ReallySwara) March 21, 2017
Gold will be Reema Kagti's third venture as a director. She has previously directed films such as - Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd starring Kay Kay Menon, Abhay Deol, Minissha Lamba, Ameesha Patel and Raima Sen and Talaash starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji.
Kunal Kapoor was last seen in the 2016 film Veeram, directed by Chandu Chekavar. The film is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play Macbeth and is the fifth installment in Jayaraj's Navarasa series of films. Veeram, which released on February 24, clashed with Rangoon starring Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at the box office.