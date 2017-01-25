Kung Fu Yoga Director Wants To Work With Aamir Khan, But...

Stanley also added: "We are good friends. When he came to China to promote PK, we were always together. I like him and his films PK, 3 Idiots, Dhoom: 3 and others. I would love to show him Kung Fu Yoga." Kung Fu Yoga releases in India on February 3.
Only a few days back, Aamir told PTI that he "not interested" in working in International film however he's not "adamant on not doing" one. "I don't have any interest in going to the US and working there. I am totally interested in working for Indian films. I have a relationship with the audience here for last 25-26 years and I cherish and give a lot of value to it. That doesn't mean it is a bad idea to entertain the world audience. I just don't have that interest. It's not my career graph that I will try and work for doing international films. But it doesn't mean that I am adamant on not doing any international film. If I get something interesting I will do it. There are no boundaries for creative purpose. If I get an offer from Japan and if I like it, I will do it," he told PTI.
Aamir Khan's last film was Dangal which has conquered the box office numbers. The film based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita was critically acclaimed. Aamir featured as both the younger and older version on Mhavir Phogat. The film released in December 2016.
(With PTI inputs)