Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Parekh Wish Vinod Khanna A 'Speedy Recovery'

My prayers and good wishes are with Shri Vinod Khanna ji for a speedy recovery.? Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 8, 2017
One of the finest artistes of our industry.
Vinod Khanna, 70, has worked in a handful of films in the seventies and the eighties. He is best known for his performance in Mere Apne, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Imitihaan, Inkaar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Qurbani, Dayavaan and Jurm. In 1999, he received a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the industry. He also featured in television serial Mere Apne, which was produced by Smriti Irani.
Meanwhile, his elder son Akshaye Khanna, who's also an actor told Spotboye, "Dad is doing better." Vinod Khanna has two sons- Akshaye Khanna and Rahul Khanna, from his first marriage. He is now married to Kavita Daftary. They are parents to son, Saakshi and daughter, Shraddha.
Last week, a picture of a frail-looking Mr Khanna made rounds on social media. After the picture went viral, it was believed that Vinod Khanna was suffering was cancer of the bladder. However, later in the evening, the hospital authorities confirmed that the actor's condition is stable and his family has requested to respect their privacy.
Vinod Khanna joined BJP in 1997 and is now the MP from Gurdaspur, Punjab.
