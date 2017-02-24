Lipstick Under My Burkha Producer Prakash Jha: Censor Board Interprets Rules Their Own Way

Speaking to ANI, Prakash Jha said, "CBFC has some people who have their own thought process, they interpret the guidelines their own way. Other people will come, they will interpret it their own way. Whenever this freedom is given, the problem will persist. When we have the power to make a decision we will use it our way."
The Board has in the past ordered edits to Mr Jha's films Jai Gangaajal and Raajneeti. "I have had problems with the Board earlier as well. It keeps happening between us often. I have no personal problems with Pahlaj Nihalani. They interpret rules according to their understanding. The problem will finish only when we take censoring out and have certification, Mr Jha told ANI.
His sentiment has been echoed by filmmaker Shyam Benegal who has also urged the CBFC to stick to certifying rather than censoring.
Lipstick Under My Collar has been screened around the world and also won a prize for gender equality. "I think my film is a beautiful story, felt but never spoken about. it is not just a story about burkha but women who come from the same level," Mr Jha told ANI.
Prakash Jha and director Alankrita Shrivastava have announced their intention to appeal against the Censor Board's decision.