Lipstick Under My Burkha: Ratna Pathak Shah's "Happy" That Film Will Release Soon

Ratna Pathak Shah says: "It has been given censor certificate and hopefully we will be releasing it soon. Let's wait and see. We are happy"

  | May 05, 2017 21:18 IST (New Delhi)
Ratna Pathak Shah

Ratna Pathak Shah in Lipstick Under My Burkha

Highlights

  • Lipstick Under My Burkha was granted A certificate last month
  • 'Hopefully we will be releasing it soon,' she said
  • Ratna Pathak Shah will also be seen in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai
Actress Ratna Pathak Shah said that she's happy that her upcoming film Lipstick Under My Burkha has been cleared for release after the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) overrode Censor Board's decision last month. Lipstick Under My Burkha has been granted 'A certificate.' Ratna Pathak Shah told news agency PTI: "It has been given censor certificate and hopefully we will be releasing it soon. Let's wait and see. We are happy." The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had earlier rejected Prankash Jha's film because of the 'explicit' content and because it is 'lady oriented.' FCAT overturned CBFC's decision allowing the film to release with 'voluntary and some additional cuts and deletions.'

Lipstick Under My Burkha, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Aahana Kumar and Plabita Borthakur. The film's story is about the secret lives of four women of different ages in a small town in India. Lipstick Under My Burkha premiered at the Tokyo and Mumbai Film Festivals. The film also won the Spirit of Azia Prize and Oxfam Award for Best Film on Gender Equality.

Meanwhile, Ratna Pathak Shah has few of more projects in the pipeline. The actress will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Mubarakaan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Kapoor. "It's an exciting role and I am having fun. It is a nice experience working with the uncle and the nephew (Anil and Arjun Kapoor)," she said. "There is another film that I am doing with a new director Anand Tiwari, it is called Love Per Square Foot," she told PTI.

Ratna Pathak Shah will also reprise the role of Maya Sarabhai in upcoming web series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Take 2, which will premiere on May 16.

(With PTI inputs)

 

