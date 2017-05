Lipstick Under My Burkha: Ratna Pathak Shah's "Happy" That Film Will Release Soon

Actress Ratna Pathak Shah said that she's happy that her upcoming filmhas been cleared for release after the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) overrode Censor Board's decision last month has been granted 'A certificate.' Ratna Pathak Shah told news agency PTI: "It has been given censor certificate and hopefully we will be releasing it soon. Let's wait and see. We are happy." The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had earlier rejected Prankash Jha's film because of the 'explicit' content and because it is 'lady oriented.' FCAT overturned CBFC's decision allowing the film to release with 'voluntary and some additional cuts and deletions.', directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Aahana Kumar and Plabita Borthakur. The film's story is about the secret lives of four women of different ages in a small town in India.premiered at the Tokyo and Mumbai Film Festivals. The film also won the Spirit of Azia Prize and Oxfam Award for Best Film on Gender Equality Meanwhile, Ratna Pathak Shah has few of more projects in the pipeline. The actress will be seen in Anees Bazmee'sco-starring Anil Kapoor and Kapoor. "It's an exciting role and I am having fun. It is a nice experience working with the uncle and the nephew (Anil and Arjun Kapoor)," she said. "There is another film that I am doing with a new director Anand Tiwari, it is called," she told PTI.Ratna Pathak Shah will also reprise the role of Maya Sarabhai in upcoming web series, which will premiere on May 16.(With PTI inputs)