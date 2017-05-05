Lipstick Under My Burkha: Ratna Pathak Shah's "Happy" That Film Will Release Soon

Lipstick Under My Burkha, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Aahana Kumar and Plabita Borthakur. The film's story is about the secret lives of four women of different ages in a small town in India. Lipstick Under My Burkha premiered at the Tokyo and Mumbai Film Festivals. The film also won the Spirit of Azia Prize and Oxfam Award for Best Film on Gender Equality.
Meanwhile, Ratna Pathak Shah has few of more projects in the pipeline. The actress will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Mubarakaan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Kapoor. "It's an exciting role and I am having fun. It is a nice experience working with the uncle and the nephew (Anil and Arjun Kapoor)," she said. "There is another film that I am doing with a new director Anand Tiwari, it is called Love Per Square Foot," she told PTI.
Ratna Pathak Shah will also reprise the role of Maya Sarabhai in upcoming web series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Take 2, which will premiere on May 16.
(With PTI inputs)