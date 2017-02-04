Lisa Haydon Flaunts Her Baby Bump On An All-Girls Holiday

See the glowing mommy-to-be show off her baby bump in these stunning pictures:
The model-turned-actress had made her Bollywood debut with Aisha starring Abhay Deol and Sonam Kapoor. Lisa Haydon is best known for her performance in 2014 movie Queen along with Kangana Ranaut. The Shaukeen actress will next be seen playing the second lead in Milan Luthria's thriller film Baadshaho, which will see Ajay Devgan as a protagonist. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on September 1.
Last year, Kurban actress Kareena Kapoor became an internet sensation as she gracefully flaunted her baby bump on several occasions. Earlier this week, singer Beyonce also broke the record for most liked Instagram post when she made an announcement of her second pregnancy with twins. Beyonce's post had received over six million likes within hours.