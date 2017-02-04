Advertisement
Lisa Haydon Flaunts Her Baby Bump On An All-Girls Holiday

Lisa Haydon had announced her pregnancy in January. She was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

  | February 04, 2017 15:47 IST (New Delhi)
Lisa Haydon looks radiant with her baby bump. (Image courtesy: lisahaydon)

Actress Lisa Haydon who is away on an all-girls holiday has posted beautiful pictures flaunting her baby bump in bikini. The Queen actress had announced her pregnancy in style through a post on Instagram, captioned: Humble beginnings. Lisa Haydon got married to businessman Dino Lalwani in October, 2016. The couple is expecting their first child. Lisa Haydon was last seen on the big screen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Muskil. The 30-year-old actress is currently seen playing the role of a musician in the web series The Trip on Bindass Channel. The show also features Mallika Dua, Sapna Babi and Shweta Tripathi.

See the glowing mommy-to-be show off her baby bump in these stunning pictures:
 
 

The model-turned-actress had made her Bollywood debut with Aisha starring Abhay Deol and Sonam Kapoor. Lisa Haydon is best known for her performance in 2014 movie Queen along with Kangana Ranaut. The Shaukeen actress will next be seen playing the second lead in Milan Luthria's thriller film Baadshaho, which will see Ajay Devgan as a protagonist. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on September 1.

Last year, Kurban actress Kareena Kapoor became an internet sensation as she gracefully flaunted her baby bump on several occasions. Earlier this week, singer Beyonce also broke the record for most liked Instagram post when she made an announcement of her second pregnancy with twins. Beyonce's post had received over six million likes within hours.
 

  • Lisa Haydon is expecting her first child
  • Lisa Haydon got married to Dino Lalwani in October, 2016
  • Lisa will next be seen in Milan Luthria's film Baadshaho
 

