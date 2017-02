Lisa Haydon Flaunts Her Baby Bump On An All-Girls Holiday

@gabriellademetriades A photo posted by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Feb 3, 2017 at 4:40am PST

Actress Lisa Haydon who is away on an all-girls holiday has posted beautiful pictures flaunting her baby bump in bikini. Theactress had announced her pregnancy in style through a post on Instagram, captioned: Humble beginnings. Lisa Haydon got married to businessman Dino Lalwani in October, 2016. The couple is expecting their first child. Lisa Haydon was last seen on the big screen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Muskil . The 30-year-old actress is currently seen playing the role of a musician in the web seriesonChannel. The show also features Mallika Dua, Sapna Babi and Shweta Tripathi.See the glowing mommy-to-be show off her baby bump in these stunning pictures:The model-turned-actress had made her Bollywood debut withstarring Abhay Deol and Sonam Kapoor. Lisa Haydon is best known for her performance in 2014 movie Queen along with Kangana Ranaut. Theactress will next be seen playing the second lead in Milan Luthria's thriller film, which will see Ajay Devgan as a protagonist. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on September 1.Last year,actress Kareena Kapoor became an internet sensation as she gracefully flaunted her baby bump on several occasions. Earlier this week, singer Beyonce also broke the record for most liked Instagram post when she made an announcement of her second pregnancy with twins. Beyonce's post had received over six million likes within hours.